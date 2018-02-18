Quantcast

Mid-South Hunting & Boat Show Draws Thousands

GROVE, OKLAHOMA -

The annual Mid-South Hunting & Boat Show was held in Grove, Oklahoma over the weekend. Fishing poles, expert advice and even games for the kids were part of the three day event. It's the 19th year for the show, which actually started in Claremore, Oklahoma before making its way to Grove. This weekend, however, the show set a new record: attracting more than 17,000 adults. Organizers hope to hold it again next year. They're aiming for the third weekend of February.

