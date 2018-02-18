Fraternity Lawsuit Dismissed

Quantcast

LAWRENCE, KANSAS -

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A man's lawsuit claiming that he was injured and his black friends were insulted at a University of Kansas fraternity has been dismissed.
    
An order of dismissal was entered earlier this month in a lawsuit filed in 2016 by Philip Hawley against Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and its national headquarters.
    
Hawley had sought $130,000 for medical bills and other losses that he said stemmed from a fight outside the fraternity house in October 2015. He says some fraternity members used racial slurs against two of his friends, who are black, and a fight erupted. He said his jaw was broken when a fraternity member hit him.
    
The Lawrence Journal-World reports Hawley's attorney, Roger Fincher, declined to say why the lawsuit was dismissed.
 

    Vance Montgomery "This is a once a year event. It's not something that happens very often. We do it once a year. It's all about fishing, hunting and the outdoors." "We have boat dealers, guides, outfitters, a lot of seminars by pros and that's something that's kind of this show is kind of known for." "So we started this event 19 years ago, actually in Claremore, Oklahoma. And we had it there for 10 years. We moved the show from there to Bixby for about five ...More >>
    Over in Joplin, local artists were expressing what love is through interpretive means. 

    The Missouri Southern Radiology Club held a dodgeball tournament Saturday morning. 

