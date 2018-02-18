Hunting & Boat Show Brings Record Crowds To Grove

Vance Montgomery

"This is a once a year event. It's not something that happens very often. We do it once a year. It's all about fishing, hunting and the outdoors."

"We have boat dealers, guides, outfitters, a lot of seminars by pros and that's something that's kind of this show is kind of known for."

"So we started this event 19 years ago, actually in Claremore, Oklahoma. And we had it there for 10 years. We moved the show from there to Bixby for about five years and it's really gotten a huge following in northeastern Oklahoma."

Larry Mitchell

"But it's always been the best show in Oklahoma as far as tackle and stuff. Best prices. It's a really good show, we enjoy it."

Vance Montgomery

"On Saturday, like I said we've done this show 19 years, we set a new attendance record for the show. 17,019 adults not counting kids that came into northeastern Oklahoma, to Grove, Oklahoma. Which is a good impact for the whole city.

Larry Mitchell

"The only problem I have is I buy other people's stuff as much as I sell sometimes. But it's a good show."