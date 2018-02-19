Incident at Northpark Mall

Joplin Police have arrested three people on various charges after responding to an alarm at Vintage Stock after 1:00 this morning (Feb 19). Police say they arrested one person at the scene and two others at a home. They believe one suspect escaped from the roof. Duquesne Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff's Office, Joplin Fire Department, Webb City Police and MSSU Police all assisted.

No other details have been released.