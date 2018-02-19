Quantcast

Incident at Northpark Mall

Joplin Police have arrested three people on various charges after responding to an alarm at Vintage Stock after 1:00 this morning (Feb 19). Police say they arrested one person at the scene and two others at a home. They believe one suspect escaped from the roof. Duquesne Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff's Office, Joplin Fire Department, Webb City Police and MSSU Police all assisted.

No other details have been released.

    Monday, February 19 2018
    Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall says another fire was apparently set last night (Feb 19).  He says it was in an open field and there were no structures involved. Authorities say last night's fire was put out one hour after crews arrived. The fire Marshal is investigating.  Hall says the city does have a few leads, however, at this point they don't know if the fires from last week are connected to last night's fire. Last week's story and video: http://www.koamtv.com/st...More >>
    Sunday, February 18 2018
    Over in Joplin, local artists were expressing what love is through interpretive means. 

