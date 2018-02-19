Spring Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, Collectibles Show - Feb 24

The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association will be sponsoring the 26th Annual Spring Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, & Collectibles Show at the Carthage, Missouri Memorial Hall (407 South Garrison, Hwy 571) on Saturday, Feb 24th, 2017 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Dealers from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will offer 54 tables at the largest collectible show in Southwest Missouri. Admission is free.
Over in Joplin, local artists were expressing what love is through interpretive means.More >>
The Missouri Southern Radiology Club held a dodgeball tournament Saturday morning.More >>
Officials say this is the most dramatic jump on the campus of major sexually transmitted infections.More >>
One of the teens is from Newark, Delaware.More >>
SUBJECT: Sperry-Galligar Audubon Program: "From Black-footed Ferrets to Bobwhite Quail: Audubon of Kansas Conservation Advocacy and Sanctuaries" Ron Klataske, Executive Director of Audubon of Kansas, will talk about efforts to reintroduce the Black-footed Ferret in Kansas at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting, Thursday, February 22, 2018, 7:00 P.M., Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg, KS. The Black-footed Ferret, now on the endangered species list, ...More >>
