Quantcast

Spring Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, Collectibles S - KOAM TV 7

Spring Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, Collectibles Show - Feb 24

Updated:

The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association will be sponsoring the 26th Annual Spring Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, & Collectibles Show at the Carthage, Missouri Memorial Hall (407 South Garrison, Hwy 571) on Saturday, Feb 24th, 2017 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.  Dealers from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will offer 54 tables at the largest collectible show in Southwest Missouri.  Admission is free.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Galena Fire, Investigation Update

    Galena Fire, Investigation Update

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-02-19 17:39:09 GMT
    Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall says another fire was apparently set last night (Feb 19).  He says it was in an open field and there were no structures involved. Authorities say last night's fire was put out one hour after crews arrived. The fire Marshal is investigating.  Hall says the city does have a few leads, however, at this point they don't know if the fires from last week are connected to last night's fire. Last week's story and video: http://www.koamtv.com/st...More >>
    Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall says another fire was apparently set last night (Feb 19).  He says it was in an open field and there were no structures involved. Authorities say last night's fire was put out one hour after crews arrived. The fire Marshal is investigating.  Hall says the city does have a few leads, however, at this point they don't know if the fires from last week are connected to last night's fire. Last week's story and video: http://www.koamtv.com/st...More >>

  • Hunting & Boat Show Brings Record Crowds To Grove

    Hunting & Boat Show Brings Record Crowds To Grove

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:40 PM EST2018-02-19 04:40:48 GMT
    Vance Montgomery "This is a once a year event. It's not something that happens very often. We do it once a year. It's all about fishing, hunting and the outdoors." "We have boat dealers, guides, outfitters, a lot of seminars by pros and that's something that's kind of this show is kind of known for." "So we started this event 19 years ago, actually in Claremore, Oklahoma. And we had it there for 10 years. We moved the show from there to Bixby for about five ...More >>
    Vance Montgomery "This is a once a year event. It's not something that happens very often. We do it once a year. It's all about fishing, hunting and the outdoors." "We have boat dealers, guides, outfitters, a lot of seminars by pros and that's something that's kind of this show is kind of known for." "So we started this event 19 years ago, actually in Claremore, Oklahoma. And we had it there for 10 years. We moved the show from there to Bixby for about five ...More >>

  • Lovely Art

    Lovely Art

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:18 PM EST2018-02-19 03:18:37 GMT

    Over in Joplin, local artists were expressing what love is through interpretive means. 

    More >>

    Over in Joplin, local artists were expressing what love is through interpretive means. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Spaghetti Dinner/Silent Auction - March 1

    Spaghetti Dinner/Silent Auction - March 1

    Thursday, February 15 2018 1:51 PM EST2018-02-15 18:51:31 GMT
    Grace United Methodist Church Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction.More >>
    Grace United Methodist Church Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction.More >>

  • Breakfast Fundraiser - Feb 24

    Breakfast Fundraiser - Feb 24

    Thursday, February 15 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-02-15 18:35:38 GMT
    Proceeds will benefit projects like homecoming, coats for kids, food boxes and more.More >>
    Proceeds will benefit projects like homecoming, coats for kids, food boxes and more.More >>

  • Spring Pickers Market Fundraiser - March 3

    Spring Pickers Market Fundraiser - March 3

    Thursday, February 15 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-15 17:47:56 GMT
    Spring Pickers Market & Craft Fair to support MPACT Girls Ministries of Galena Assembly of GodMore >>
    Spring Pickers Market & Craft Fair to support MPACT Girls Ministries of Galena Assembly of GodMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.