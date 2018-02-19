Google Co-Founder to Visit Pittsburg

Quantcast

Google Earth Co-Founder and Kansas Secretary of State candidate Brian McClendon plans a visit to southeast Kansas.

McClendon is currently a University of Kansas Research professor. He'll be meeting with residents to listen to their concerns and share his vision of a citizen oriented Secretary of State's office. He'll be in Pittsburg on February 22nd at Gusano's Pizzeria (200 W. Centennial Dr) from 4:00 to 5:15 pm. The event is open to the public and free of charge.

"The Kansas Secretary of State should lead efforts to make voting simple and secure for all eligible Kansas citizens. We should have confidence that our private information is handled securely. Solutions to these challenges can be delivered or developed with the right leadership," McClendon said.

The Liberal Ladies Who Lunch will also be hosting McClendon at the Pittsburg Public Library (308 N. Walnut Street) from noon to 1:00 pm on February 22nd. A light lunch will be available. The event is open to the public and free of charge.

Brian McClendon co-founded the startup which became Google Earth. He made his hometown of Lawrence, KS the centerpoint of the Google Earth globe. He worked in Silicon Valley then returned to his alma mater, The University of Kansas, to teach. He advises and collaborates in big data and machine learning research, but also makes himself available to other departments including: Geography, Urban Planning, City Management, Education, and Transportation Engineering.

McClendon has been honored for his work by the National Academy of Engineering, The American Geographical Society, and The United Nations. He was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science in 2016 by The University of Kansas and was inducted into the Hall of Honor at his alma mater, Lawrence High School.

McClendon makes public education in Kansas, particularly STEM education, the focus of his volunteer work. Additionally he works on issues of civic engagement and voter registration in Kansas.

Paul Davis will also be at Gusano's. Click here for more information on his visit.

