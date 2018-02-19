Quantcast

Paul Davis to Visit Pittsburg - KOAM TV 7

Paul Davis to Visit Pittsburg

Updated:

A candidate for U.S. Representative, Kansas 2nd District, will visit Pittsburg this week. Paul Davis will be at Gusano's Pizzeria (200 W. Centennial Dr.) from 5:15 to 6:45 pm on February 22nd. He'll meet with residents. It is open to the public and free of charge.

"I'm excited to head back to Pittsburg, to listen and discuss the priorities and values of voters in Southeast Kansas," Davis said.

Paul Davis is a lifelong Kansan who has dedicated his life to public service. The son of two teachers, he graduated from the University of Kansas, and then earned a law degree from Washburn University in Topeka. Paul was appointed to the Kansas Legislature in 2003, where he served for 12 years, including 6 years as the House Minority Leader.

Paul hopes to continue his service to Kansas in the United State Congress. His campaign says his pragmatic style and bipartisan leadership approach offers a breath of fresh air to Kansans who feel forgotten and disconnected from Washington.

Google Earth Co-Founder and Kansas Secretary of State candidate Brian McClendon will also be at Gusano's prior to this event. Click here for more details on his visit to Pittsburg.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NAIA Indoor National Championships, Volunteers Needed

    NAIA Indoor National Championships, Volunteers Needed

    Monday, February 19 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-02-19 21:13:53 GMT
    The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau needs volunteers for the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships.  Officials expect more than 1,200 student-athletes from across the nation to fill the Robert W. Plaster Center from March 1st through the 3rd.  The number of volunteers needed will depend on the events going on at a given time, but officials say the more who pitch in, the shorter the shifts will be, and the less stressful it will be fore the me...More >>
    The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau needs volunteers for the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships.  Officials expect more than 1,200 student-athletes from across the nation to fill the Robert W. Plaster Center from March 1st through the 3rd.  The number of volunteers needed will depend on the events going on at a given time, but officials say the more who pitch in, the shorter the shifts will be, and the less stressful it will be fore the me...More >>

  • Google Co-Founder to Visit Pittsburg

    Google Co-Founder to Visit Pittsburg

    Monday, February 19 2018 2:46 PM EST2018-02-19 19:46:04 GMT

    Google Earth Co-Founder and Kansas Secretary of State candidate Brian McClendon plans a visit to southeast Kansas. McClendon is currently a University of Kansas Research professor. He'll be meeting with residents to listen to their concerns and share his vision of a citizen oriented Secretary of State's office. He'll be in Pittsburg on February 22nd at Gusano's Pizzeria (200 W. Centennial Dr) from 4:00 to 5:15 pm. The event is open to the public and free of charge. "The Kansa...

    More >>

    Google Earth Co-Founder and Kansas Secretary of State candidate Brian McClendon plans a visit to southeast Kansas. McClendon is currently a University of Kansas Research professor. He'll be meeting with residents to listen to their concerns and share his vision of a citizen oriented Secretary of State's office. He'll be in Pittsburg on February 22nd at Gusano's Pizzeria (200 W. Centennial Dr) from 4:00 to 5:15 pm. The event is open to the public and free of charge. "The Kansa...

    More >>

  • Galena Fire, Investigation Update

    Galena Fire, Investigation Update

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-02-19 17:39:09 GMT
    Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall says another fire was apparently set last night (Feb 19).  He says it was in an open field and there were no structures involved. Authorities say last night's fire was put out one hour after crews arrived. The fire Marshal is investigating.  Hall says the city does have a few leads, however, at this point they don't know if the fires from last week are connected to last night's fire. Last week's story and video: http://www.koamtv.com/st...More >>
    Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall says another fire was apparently set last night (Feb 19).  He says it was in an open field and there were no structures involved. Authorities say last night's fire was put out one hour after crews arrived. The fire Marshal is investigating.  Hall says the city does have a few leads, however, at this point they don't know if the fires from last week are connected to last night's fire. Last week's story and video: http://www.koamtv.com/st...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.