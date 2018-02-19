Paul Davis to Visit Pittsburg

A candidate for U.S. Representative, Kansas 2nd District, will visit Pittsburg this week. Paul Davis will be at Gusano's Pizzeria (200 W. Centennial Dr.) from 5:15 to 6:45 pm on February 22nd. He'll meet with residents. It is open to the public and free of charge.

"I'm excited to head back to Pittsburg, to listen and discuss the priorities and values of voters in Southeast Kansas," Davis said.

Paul Davis is a lifelong Kansan who has dedicated his life to public service. The son of two teachers, he graduated from the University of Kansas, and then earned a law degree from Washburn University in Topeka. Paul was appointed to the Kansas Legislature in 2003, where he served for 12 years, including 6 years as the House Minority Leader.

Paul hopes to continue his service to Kansas in the United State Congress. His campaign says his pragmatic style and bipartisan leadership approach offers a breath of fresh air to Kansans who feel forgotten and disconnected from Washington.

