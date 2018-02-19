Quantcast

KBCA Rankings (2/19) - KOAM TV 7

KBCA Rankings (2/19)

Updated:

6A Girls

1. Olathe East
2. Derby
3. Manhattan
4. Wichita South
5. Blue Valley North
6. Washburn Rural
7. Lawrence
8. Olathe Northwest

9. Olathe South

10. Wichita East

5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Shawnee-Mill Valley

3. Liberal

4. Maize

5. Salina Central

6. Newton

7. Bishop Carroll

8. Lansing

9. KC Schlagle

10. Topeka-Highland Park

 

4A D1-Girls

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. McPherson
  3. KC Piper

4.  Towanda Circle

5.  Kansas City Sumner

6.  Labette County

7.  Ulysses

8.  Hays

9.  Abilene

10. Spring Hill

4A D2-Girls

  1. Baldwin
  2. Clay Center
  3. Jefferson West
  4. Burlington
  5. Galena
  6. Marysville
  7. Holton
  8. Andale
  9. Santa Fe Trail

10.Girard

 

3A Girls

1.  Nemaha Central
2.  Hays-TMP-Marian
3.  Sterling

4.  Garden Plain
5.  Russell
6.  Hesston
7.  Eureka
8.  Beloit                 
9.  Wellsville

10. Haven                                     

2A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Hoxie

4. Kiowa County

5. Hill City

6. Wabaunsee

7. Howard-West Elk

8.  Elbing-Berean Academy

9.  Meade

10.  Jefferson County North

 
1A-Div 1-Girls

  1. Coldwater-South Central
  2. Hanover
  3. Centralia
  4. St. Paul
  5. Thunder Ridge

6. Valley Falls

7.  Frankfort

8.  Rural Vista

9.  Stockton

10.  Downs-Lakeside

1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Cunningham

2. Rexford-Golden Plains

3. Hartford

4. Quinter

5. Beloit/St. John’s/Tipton

6. Otis/Bison

7. Wilson

8. Kiowa-South Barber

9. South Haven

10. Attica

6A Boys

1.  OP-Blue Valley Northwest

2.  Lawrence Free State

3.  Wichita Southeast

4. OP-Blue Valley North

5.  Olathe Northwest

6.  Olathe North

7.  Derby

8.  Topeka

9.  Shawnee Mission East

10. Shawnee Mission West

5A Boys

1.  Goddard Eisenhower

2.  Wichita Heights

3.  Maize

4.  Pittsburg

5.  KC Schlagle

6.  Bishop Carroll

7.  Emporia

8.  Topeka Seaman

9.  Salina Central

10. Topeka West

  
4A-Div 1-Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. McPherson

3. Basehor Linwood

4. Bonner Springs

5. Augusta

6. Arkansas City

7. Andover Central

8. Eudora

9. Wamego

10. KC Piper

4A-Div 2-Boys

1. Holcomb

2. Rock Creek

3. Wichita Trinity

4. Andale

5. Marysville

6. Parsons

7. Wichita Collegiate

8. Topeka-Hayden

9. Girard

10. Baxter Springs

3A Boys

1.  Phillipsburg

2.  Cheney

3.  Halstead

4.  Hesston

5.  Maur Hill

6.  Caney Valley

7.  Lakin

8. Perry Lecompton

9.  Nemaha Central

10.  Belle Plaine

2A Boys

1. Central Plains

2. Hoxie

3. Lyndon

4. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

5. Maranatha Academy

6. Olpe

7. Salina-Sacred Heart

8. Howard-West Elk

9. Ness City

10. Elbing-Berean Academy

1A Div. 1 Boys

1.  Montezuma-South Gray

2.  Doniphan West

3.  Hanover

4.  Osborne

5.  St. John

6.  Clifton-Clyde

7.  Leroy-Southern Coffey County

8.  Caldwell

9.  Rawlins County

10.  Lost Springs-Centre

1A Div. 2 Boys

1.  Almena-Northern Valley

2.  Elyria-Elyria Christian

3.  Hutchinson-Central Christian

4.  Attica

5.  Logan

6.  Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

7.  Kiowa-South Barber

8.  Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell

9.  Moscow

10. Ashland

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NAIA Indoor National Championships, Volunteers Needed

    NAIA Indoor National Championships, Volunteers Needed

    Monday, February 19 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-02-19 21:13:53 GMT
    The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau needs volunteers for the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships.  Officials expect more than 1,200 student-athletes from across the nation to fill the Robert W. Plaster Center from March 1st through the 3rd.  The number of volunteers needed will depend on the events going on at a given time, but officials say the more who pitch in, the shorter the shifts will be, and the less stressful it will be fore the me...More >>
    The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau needs volunteers for the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships.  Officials expect more than 1,200 student-athletes from across the nation to fill the Robert W. Plaster Center from March 1st through the 3rd.  The number of volunteers needed will depend on the events going on at a given time, but officials say the more who pitch in, the shorter the shifts will be, and the less stressful it will be fore the me...More >>

  • Google Co-Founder to Visit Pittsburg

    Google Co-Founder to Visit Pittsburg

    Monday, February 19 2018 2:46 PM EST2018-02-19 19:46:04 GMT

    Google Earth Co-Founder and Kansas Secretary of State candidate Brian McClendon plans a visit to southeast Kansas. McClendon is currently a University of Kansas Research professor. He'll be meeting with residents to listen to their concerns and share his vision of a citizen oriented Secretary of State's office. He'll be in Pittsburg on February 22nd at Gusano's Pizzeria (200 W. Centennial Dr) from 4:00 to 5:15 pm. The event is open to the public and free of charge. "The Kansa...

    More >>

    Google Earth Co-Founder and Kansas Secretary of State candidate Brian McClendon plans a visit to southeast Kansas. McClendon is currently a University of Kansas Research professor. He'll be meeting with residents to listen to their concerns and share his vision of a citizen oriented Secretary of State's office. He'll be in Pittsburg on February 22nd at Gusano's Pizzeria (200 W. Centennial Dr) from 4:00 to 5:15 pm. The event is open to the public and free of charge. "The Kansa...

    More >>

  • Galena Fire, Investigation Update

    Galena Fire, Investigation Update

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-02-19 17:39:09 GMT
    Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall says another fire was apparently set last night (Feb 19).  He says it was in an open field and there were no structures involved. Authorities say last night's fire was put out one hour after crews arrived. The fire Marshal is investigating.  Hall says the city does have a few leads, however, at this point they don't know if the fires from last week are connected to last night's fire. Last week's story and video: http://www.koamtv.com/st...More >>
    Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall says another fire was apparently set last night (Feb 19).  He says it was in an open field and there were no structures involved. Authorities say last night's fire was put out one hour after crews arrived. The fire Marshal is investigating.  Hall says the city does have a few leads, however, at this point they don't know if the fires from last week are connected to last night's fire. Last week's story and video: http://www.koamtv.com/st...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.