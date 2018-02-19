Quantcast

NAIA Indoor National Championships, Volunteers Needed - KOAM TV 7

NAIA Indoor National Championships, Volunteers Needed

Updated:

The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau needs volunteers for the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships. 

Officials expect more than 1,200 student-athletes from across the nation to fill the Robert W. Plaster Center from March 1st through the 3rd.  The number of volunteers needed will depend on the events going on at a given time, but officials say the more who pitch in, the shorter the shifts will be, and the less stressful it will be fore the meet organizers and officials.  In addition to the competition itself, the Bureau hopes to have volunteers help during practice times as a courtesy to athletes.

Volunteers will assist with things from answering questions to helping with field event equipment.  Volunteers will receive an event t-shirt and as schedules are finalized, the Convention & Visitors Bureau will contact registered volunteers to let them know reporting time and estimated finish time. To register to volunteer, please visit www.visitcrawfordcounty.com/volunteer/

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NAIA Indoor National Championships, Volunteers Needed

    NAIA Indoor National Championships, Volunteers Needed

    Monday, February 19 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-02-19 21:13:53 GMT
    The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau needs volunteers for the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships.  Officials expect more than 1,200 student-athletes from across the nation to fill the Robert W. Plaster Center from March 1st through the 3rd.  The number of volunteers needed will depend on the events going on at a given time, but officials say the more who pitch in, the shorter the shifts will be, and the less stressful it will be fore the me...More >>
    The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau needs volunteers for the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships.  Officials expect more than 1,200 student-athletes from across the nation to fill the Robert W. Plaster Center from March 1st through the 3rd.  The number of volunteers needed will depend on the events going on at a given time, but officials say the more who pitch in, the shorter the shifts will be, and the less stressful it will be fore the me...More >>

  • Google Co-Founder to Visit Pittsburg

    Google Co-Founder to Visit Pittsburg

    Monday, February 19 2018 2:46 PM EST2018-02-19 19:46:04 GMT

    Google Earth Co-Founder and Kansas Secretary of State candidate Brian McClendon plans a visit to southeast Kansas. McClendon is currently a University of Kansas Research professor. He'll be meeting with residents to listen to their concerns and share his vision of a citizen oriented Secretary of State's office. He'll be in Pittsburg on February 22nd at Gusano's Pizzeria (200 W. Centennial Dr) from 4:00 to 5:15 pm. The event is open to the public and free of charge. "The Kansa...

    More >>

    Google Earth Co-Founder and Kansas Secretary of State candidate Brian McClendon plans a visit to southeast Kansas. McClendon is currently a University of Kansas Research professor. He'll be meeting with residents to listen to their concerns and share his vision of a citizen oriented Secretary of State's office. He'll be in Pittsburg on February 22nd at Gusano's Pizzeria (200 W. Centennial Dr) from 4:00 to 5:15 pm. The event is open to the public and free of charge. "The Kansa...

    More >>

  • Galena Fire, Investigation Update

    Galena Fire, Investigation Update

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-02-19 17:39:09 GMT
    Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall says another fire was apparently set last night (Feb 19).  He says it was in an open field and there were no structures involved. Authorities say last night's fire was put out one hour after crews arrived. The fire Marshal is investigating.  Hall says the city does have a few leads, however, at this point they don't know if the fires from last week are connected to last night's fire. Last week's story and video: http://www.koamtv.com/st...More >>
    Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall says another fire was apparently set last night (Feb 19).  He says it was in an open field and there were no structures involved. Authorities say last night's fire was put out one hour after crews arrived. The fire Marshal is investigating.  Hall says the city does have a few leads, however, at this point they don't know if the fires from last week are connected to last night's fire. Last week's story and video: http://www.koamtv.com/st...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.