NAIA Indoor National Championships, Volunteers Needed

The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau needs volunteers for the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships.

Officials expect more than 1,200 student-athletes from across the nation to fill the Robert W. Plaster Center from March 1st through the 3rd. The number of volunteers needed will depend on the events going on at a given time, but officials say the more who pitch in, the shorter the shifts will be, and the less stressful it will be fore the meet organizers and officials. In addition to the competition itself, the Bureau hopes to have volunteers help during practice times as a courtesy to athletes.

Volunteers will assist with things from answering questions to helping with field event equipment. Volunteers will receive an event t-shirt and as schedules are finalized, the Convention & Visitors Bureau will contact registered volunteers to let them know reporting time and estimated finish time. To register to volunteer, please visit www.visitcrawfordcounty.com/volunteer/