55 From Southeast Kansas Qualify for State Wrestling

55 From Southeast Kansas Qualify for State Wrestling

Updated:

Fifty-five local wrestlers qualified for the Kansas State Championships, which will begin on Friday. 5A and 6A will be at Hartman Arena in Park City, Class 4A will be in Salina and Classes 3-2-1A will compete at Fort Hays State University.

Chanute leads the way with 9 wrestlers qualified for the weekend. Pittsburg will have 6 wrestlers competing.

Complete list of qualifiers from southeast Kansas is below.

Andrew Bowman (Caney Valley) Class 3/2/1A 152 lb
Cole Ellis (Caney Valley) Class 3/2/1A 160 lb
Erik Moore (Caney Valley) Class 3/2/1A 170 lb
Zane Stanton (Caney Valley) Class 3/2/1A 138 lb
Dayton Wade (Caney Valley) Class 3/2/1A 132 lb
Trent Clements (Chanute) Class 4A 106 lb
Ty Clements (Chanute) Class 4A 170 lb
Todd Fritch (Chanute) Class 4A 285 lb
Gage Leedy (Chanute) Class 4A 152 lb
Logan McDonald (Chanute) Class 4A 132 lb
Brady McDonald (Chanute) Class 4A 138 lb
Dalton Misener (Chanute) Class 4A 145 lb
Qualin Powell (Chanute) Class 4A 220 lb
Parker Winder (Chanute) Class 4A 126 lb
Cade Addis (Cherryvale) Class 3/2/1A 182 lb
Colben Dodson (Cherryvale) Class 3/2/1A 195 lb
Wyatt Gillman (Cherryvale) Class 3/2/1A 170 lb
Dalton Hestand-Vail (Cherryvale) Class 3/2/1A 145 lb
Gabe Parker (Columbus) Class 4A 113 lb
Zach Porter (Columbus) Class 4A 170 lb
Kale Smith (Columbus) Class 4A 160 lb
Ridge Smith (Columbus) Class 4A 195 lb
Kendall Beitz (Eureka) Class 3/2/1A 106 lb
Kolby Beitz (Eureka) Class 3/2/1A 113 lb
Brent Escareno (Eureka) Class 3/2/1A 145 lb
Brennan Lowe (Eureka) Class 3/2/1A 138 lb
Jonathan Turner (Eureka) Class 3/2/1A 285 lb
Bryar Hebb (Fredonia) Class 3/2/1A 285 lb
Isaac Jennings (Fredonia) Class 3/2/1A 132 lb
Hunter Reddick (Fredonia) Class 3/2/1A 120 lb
Joe Reyes (Fredonia) Class 3/2/1A 170 lb
Matt Weilert (Fredonia) Class 3/2/1A 138 lb
Brendan Ishimura (Frontenac) Class 4A 152 lb
Nathan Kaufman (Frontenac) Class 4A 195 lb
Riley McDaniel (Frontenac) Class 4A 132 lb
Kyle Montojo (Ft. Scott) Class 4A 126 lb
Gunner Elder (Humboldt) Class 3/2/1A 126 lb
Dagen Goodner (Humboldt) Class 3/2/1A 182 lb
Seth Hegwald (Humboldt) Class 3/2/1A 195 lb
Noah Johnson (Humboldt) Class 3/2/1A 220 lb
Ian Lawson (Independence) Class 4A 145 lb
Jonathon Bownes (Jayhawk-Linn) Class 3/2/1A 132 lb
Brody White (Jayhawk-Linn) Class 3/2/1A 106 lb
Evan Flatt (Labette County) Class 4A 106 lb
David Green (Pittsburg) Class 5A 138 lb
Wil Jameson (Pittsburg) Class 5A 132 lb
AJ Lair (Pittsburg) Class 5A 145 lb
Aaron Smith (Pittsburg) Class 5A 113 lb
Hayden Still (Pittsburg) Class 5A 160 lb
Reece Watson (Pittsburg) Class 5A 126 lb
Colt Eck (Uniontown) Class 3/2/1A 152 lb
Wyaitt Cox-Halliburtn (Prairie View) Class 4A 285 lb
Gavin Cullor (Prairie View) Class 4A 160 lb
Joey Ewalt (Prairie View) Class 4A 182 lb
Chanz Gerleman (Prairie View) Class 4A 195 lb

