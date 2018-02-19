55 From Southeast Kansas Qualify for State Wrestling

Fifty-five local wrestlers qualified for the Kansas State Championships, which will begin on Friday. 5A and 6A will be at Hartman Arena in Park City, Class 4A will be in Salina and Classes 3-2-1A will compete at Fort Hays State University.

Chanute leads the way with 9 wrestlers qualified for the weekend. Pittsburg will have 6 wrestlers competing.

Complete list of qualifiers from southeast Kansas is below.