55 From Southeast Kansas Qualify for State Wrestling

Chanute is sending 9 to state, while Pittsburg will have 6 competing for a state title.More >>
The Parsons boys moved up in the rankings this week, while the Girard girls and Baxter boys are back in the top-10.More >>
Monett has four in state title bouts, while Neosho and Seneca each have three.More >>
Gorillas open a four-game series against the Beavers, and Pitt State enters the weekend 3-3 on the season.More >>
Lions compete in final two track meets before the conference championships next week.More >>
Gorillas competed at the University of Nebraska in last meet before the 2018 MIAA Indoor Championships next weekMore >>
Google Earth Co-Founder and Kansas Secretary of State candidate Brian McClendon plans a visit to southeast Kansas. McClendon is currently a University of Kansas Research professor. He'll be meeting with residents to listen to their concerns and share his vision of a citizen oriented Secretary of State's office. He'll be in Pittsburg on February 22nd at Gusano's Pizzeria (200 W. Centennial Dr) from 4:00 to 5:15 pm. The event is open to the public and free of charge. "The Kansa...More >>
Over in Joplin, local artists were expressing what love is through interpretive means.More >>
The Missouri Southern Radiology Club held a dodgeball tournament Saturday morning.More >>
