Commissioner Talkington Resigns

Allen Count Commissioner Jim Talkington has resigned. He was County Commissioner District 3.
In a statement regarding his letter of resignation he said, "It is with great regret that I have decided to resign my position as Allen County Commissioner due to potential concerns with my private communications. I can only offer my deepest apologies to those affected by my mistake. While I disagree with the accuracy of the statements made in local media reports, I still support those who feel they have a need to come forward on this very important topic which impacts our society.
I believe the people of Allen County and District 3 deserve a commissioner who can solely focus on the good of the County. I am taking time to focus on this personal matter and therefore I am resigning from the Commission to resume private life.
My family and I would ask for your prayers as we work through this family matter and appreciate your respect for the family's privacy at this time."
