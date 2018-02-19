Workers at Joplin's Ruby Tuesday say they received no warning ahead of a meeting last night that they were losing their jobs, and the restaurant was permanently closing. Around 30 workers are now looking for new jobs.

Restaurant analysts say nationally, Ruby Tuesday has been struggling since 2006.

Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday.

Tony Shores, a former server, says, "Betrayed. What am I going to do now?"

Shores worked at Ruby Tuesday for a little more than a year. His regular customers called him Kool Aid.

"I was one of the biggest guys who worked there and I wore red shirts, and I came through the swinging door one day. I answered a question from behind me by saying, 'Oh yeah!'," says Shores.

Twenty-year-old Shadow Heustis was also a server. She still has another job some place else. But Ruby Tuesday, when it came to the paycheck, had a specific purpose.

"That was my job to where I had extra money I could save to be able to get my son and I a place," says Heustis.

Heustis learned Ruby Tuesday was closing two days after coming back from maternity leave. Customers had a heart for her single parent situation.

"I actually had customers come to my house and give me diapers for my baby," says Heustis.

"Since I started at Ruby Tuesday, they closed almost 40 restaurants within just a matter of months," says Shores.

"There was talk in the summer. The big boss was coming. They might close us," says Heustis.

Former workers say they thought they were saved by a recent increase in business. Instead, there was an abrupt end from corporate.

"We're closing shop," says Shores, telling us what local management told him yesterday night. "We're closing the doors. Those were the last two customers who left. No more customers."

Shores and Heustis say they understand it's all strictly business, in the end. Still, they'll miss those personal stories of their coworkers and customers.

Ruby Tuesday's corporate office has not returned our messages. Former workers say they've been offered a $100 severance from Ruby Tuesday.