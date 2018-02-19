Mercy Hospital Offers A New Device That Could Save Heart Patients Thousands

Mercy hospital is the first hospital in southwest Missouri to offer an implantable device that detects worsening heart conditions. The CardioMEMS device is implanted in the patient through a small I.V. during an outpatient procedure. From then on, all a patient has to do is lie down on a special pillow which transmits the information to doctors at mercy. Patients like Amy Brooks say it's helped keep them out of the hospital.

"I have not been hospitalized and I have not been to congestive heart failure clinic for I.V. Lasic. I have my energy back, I'm working, I'm working, I'm playing with the grandkids. It's been awesome."

Mercy hospital officials tell us patients who receive the device have seen a 45 percent reduction in hospitalizations.