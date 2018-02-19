Rifle Raffle

For the last 2 weeks, the Webb City Makos have been raising money for the team by selling raffle tickets. The prize: a Ruger 556 AR-15.

"From what we've been hearing from players and their parents, tickets seem to be selling really well. We haven't heard a single negative comment. Everyone seems to be liking the idea," said Makos head coach Kory Johnson.

Coach Johnson says in light of the recent school shooting in Florida, he understands where the criticism of AR-15s is coming from. But he also feels that criticism is misguided, and comes from people who don't truly understand an AR-15's practicality. He doesn't agree with those who say, it's not a gun for civilians.

"There's cases where, I believe that an AR-15 is a great choice. For example, if you've got a youngster that's just getting started hunting and they're still small enough that the recoil from a bigger firearm bothers them, the AR-15 is a great choice because it's a small caliber and has less recoil. Also, a lot of women aren't big enough to feel comfortable shooting a bigger rifle," said Johnson.

Coach Johnson also says whoever wins the rifle, will have to undergo a background check, and all other legal procedures involved with purchasing a rifle in Missouri.