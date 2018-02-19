Rifle Raffle

For the last 2 weeks, the Webb City Makos have been raising money for the team by selling raffle tickets. The prize: a Ruger 556 AR-15.More >>
Workers at Joplin's Ruby Tuesday say they received no warning ahead of a meeting last night that they were losing their jobs.More >>
Google Earth Co-Founder and Kansas Secretary of State candidate Brian McClendon plans a visit to southeast Kansas. McClendon is currently a University of Kansas Research professor. He'll be meeting with residents to listen to their concerns and share his vision of a citizen oriented Secretary of State's office. He'll be in Pittsburg on February 22nd at Gusano's Pizzeria (200 W. Centennial Dr) from 4:00 to 5:15 pm. The event is open to the public and free of charge. "The Kansa...More >>
