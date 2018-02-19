Journey Church Is "Growing Hope" With A Special Garden In Their Neighborhood

Journey Church in Joplin is beginning the process of converting a once overgrown field...into something for its neighbors.

A "Growing Hope Garden".

For the last five years, Journey Church at 4th and McKinley has had this plot of land.

They didn't have any idea what to do with it, until now.

Scott Wagoner, Journey Church Family Care Minister: "We noticed that there were a lot of needs in the realm of growing food and how food actually works, and so what a better way to show people how food works than to grow it yourselves."

Scott and his family are a part of the volunteer group working on cleaning up this corner and making it ready to support a community garden.

It's his hope that community garden, will grow beyond just fruits and vegetables.

Wagoner: "Being able to grow hope and grow this garden is going to empower people to get out and do things in their own house and improve their own neighborhood."

Scott says the garden is the first project right now, but he says there are other plans to turn this into someplace special.

Wagoner: "So eventually we'd like a pavilion out there where the community can go and rent it out and have birthday parties out there, we can do classes during the growing season to have tomato canning classes, any type of canning."

As time goes on, Scott hopes the garden will continue to grow and inspire others, but the biggest thing they want out of this project.

Wagoner: "We want the community to build a relationship and our church wants to build a relationship with this community as well."

The church will host a meeting this Saturday at 10:00am for anyone interested in volunteering.



