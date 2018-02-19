Quantcast

#3 Carl Junction Wins on Senior Night

The Carl Junction girls won on senior night, 44-32 over Neosho.

Katie Scott finished with 20 points for the Bulldogs. Carl Junction is now 20-3 overall.

    Allen Count Commissioner Jim Talkington has resigned.  He was County Commissioner District 3. In a statement regarding his letter of resignation he said, "It is with great regret that I have decided to resign my position as Allen County Commissioner due to potential concerns with my private communications. I can only offer my deepest apologies to those affected by my mistake. While I disagree with the accuracy of the statements made in local media reports, I still support t...
