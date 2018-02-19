Jim Rowland Becomes Winningest Women's Head Coach in NEO History

Jim Rowland started his career at NEO as the assistant women's basketball coach in 2002, and took over the program in 2005.

14 years later, Coach Rowland has become the winningest women's head coach in NEO history with a 306-89 record.

He has lead the Lady Norse to back-to-back Region II titles and four-straight Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference titles.

Currently, the NEO women have not dropped a home game in the last four seasons, dating back to 2014.

The Lady Norse's final home game of the season is Thursday night against Northern Enid, where NEO will go for a fifth conference title in five seasons.