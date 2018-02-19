Quantcast

Jim Rowland Becomes Winningest Women's Head Coach in NEO History

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Jim Rowland started his career at NEO as the assistant women's basketball coach in 2002, and took over the program in 2005.

14 years later, Coach Rowland has become the winningest women's head coach in NEO history with a 306-89 record.

He has lead the Lady Norse to back-to-back Region II titles and four-straight Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference titles.

Currently, the NEO women have not dropped a home game in the last four seasons, dating back to 2014.

The Lady Norse's final home game of the season is Thursday night against Northern Enid, where NEO will go for a fifth conference title in five seasons. 

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.