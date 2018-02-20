Quantcast

Soy Lady: Oatmeal Cherry Cookies - KOAM TV 7

Soy Lady: Oatmeal Cherry Cookies

Oatmeal Cherry Cookies

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup margarine, softened
  • 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/3 cup molasses
  • 1 3/4 cups soy flour blend
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 cups quick-cooking oatmeal
  • 1 cup dried cherries

Directions:

  1. Combine margarine, sugar, egg and molasses in mixing bowl; blend until creamy.
  2. Stir in soy-flour blend, baking soda and cinnamon.
  3. Add oats and cherries and nuts if desired; mix well.
  4. Drop dough by tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheet and bake at 350 F for 8-11 minutes.
  5. Let cookies cool on pan slightly then remove from baking sheet and place on wire rack. Makes about 3 dozen cookies.

For More information on the Kansas Soybean Commission click here.

