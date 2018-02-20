Soy Lady: Oatmeal Cherry Cookies

Combine margarine, sugar, egg and molasses in mixing bowl; blend until creamy.

Combine margarine, sugar, egg and molasses in mixing bowl; blend until creamy.

Add oats and cherries and nuts if desired; mix well.

Add oats and cherries and nuts if desired; mix well.

Drop dough by tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheet and bake at 350 F for 8-11 minutes.

Drop dough by tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheet and bake at 350 F for 8-11 minutes.