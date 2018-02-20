Soy Lady: Oatmeal Cherry Cookies

Oatmeal Cherry Cookies
Ingredients:
- ½ cup margarine, softened
- 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup molasses
- 1 3/4 cups soy flour blend
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 cups quick-cooking oatmeal
- 1 cup dried cherries
Directions:
- Combine margarine, sugar, egg and molasses in mixing bowl; blend until creamy.
- Stir in soy-flour blend, baking soda and cinnamon.
- Add oats and cherries and nuts if desired; mix well.
- Drop dough by tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheet and bake at 350 F for 8-11 minutes.
- Let cookies cool on pan slightly then remove from baking sheet and place on wire rack. Makes about 3 dozen cookies.
