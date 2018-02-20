Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of 2-16 thru 2-18)

“Black Panther” rakes in an estimated $192 Million domestically in its debut weekend. It’s the 5th highest grossing opening weekend in Hollywood history! KOAM’s Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip break down the number for the remaining Top Five.
Click here for a link to Box Office results for the Weekend of Feb. 16-18th.
