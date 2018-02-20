Quantcast

Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of 2-16 thru 2-18)

Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of 2-16 thru 2-18)

Updated:

Black Panther rakes in an estimated $192 Million domestically in its debut weekend.  Its the 5th highest grossing opening weekend in Hollywood history!  KOAMs Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip break down the number for the remaining Top Five.

Click here for a link to Box Office results for the Weekend of Feb. 16-18th.

