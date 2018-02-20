KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-20

GALENA ARSONS

Investigators in Galena, Kansas are looking into another suspected arson, the sixth in less than a week. The Fire Chief says Sunday night's fire was set in an open field north of downtown. It's the same area where five fires were set late Thursday night. All of those fires were within three quarters of mile of each other. Officials tell us they have some suspect leads in the investigation.

NORTHPARK MALL ROBBERY

Joplin Police say a suspect in a robbery at the North Park Mall escaped from the roof. The robbery happened early Monday morning at Vintage Stock. One person was arrested at the scene. Two more were arrested later. Authorities tell us the person who escaped from the roof is still on the loose.

PENNSYLVANIA RE-DISTRICTING

A new map of congressional districts in Pennsylvania, could help democrats pick up house seats in 2018. The state's supreme court unveiled the map yesterday, arguing the previous one, drawn up by republicans, violated the constitution. Republican lawmakers plan to challenge the decision.

FLORIDA SHOOTING FOLO

Officials in Florida are learning more about the man they believe carried out the deadliest shooting ever at a U.S. high school. 19-year old, Nikolas Cruz, who appeared in court Monday was investigated by the state in 2016 after videos surfaced on snapchat showing him cutting himself. Cruz stands accused of 17 counts of premeditated murder. Classes will resume at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School February 27th.