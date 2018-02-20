KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-19

Quantcast

QUADRUPLE MURDER INVESTIGATION

  • A judge hands down a life sentence for the man who killed a Southeast Kansas woman and her three children.  David Bennett Junior of Cherryvale appeared in court on Friday for sentencing.  In December, he pleaded guilty to capital murder and three counts of first degree premeditated murder.  Bennett Junior received life in prison without parole for one count of capitol murder along with three additional life terms for premeditated murder.  

CARTERVILLE WATER (due to weather this was postponed)

  • Carterville City administrators are preparing to shut down water today.  The city will be shutting off water today by closing valves at the water tower around eight in the morning.  Officials say they'll be repairing a hydrant near that location.  The city says this is work they started a few weeks back, but freezing temperatures forced them to stop.

PRESIDENT TWEETS

  • President Trump unleashed a barrage of tweets over the weekend, many in response to Friday's indictment of more than a dozen Russian nationals accused of trying to undermine confidence in U.S. democracy.  The tweets attack the FBI, lawmakers, and President Obama.  None, though, was critical of Russia.        

FLORIDA SHOOTING FOLO

  • As funeral services started for victims of last week's shooting at a Florida high school, many of the teen survivors are trying to take the fight for gun control into their own hands.  They've announced a nation-wide demonstration scheduled for march 24th, called "The March of Our Lives".  And this week, many will travel to the state capitol to deliver petitions calling for a Florida ban on assault weapons.

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-20 18:00:38 GMT
    The City of Joplin is asking residents to comment on the Fiscal Year 2018 Action Plan. The plan identifies how the Joplin region intends to allocate Community Development Block Grant Entitlement and Joplin Area Consortia HOME Investment Partnership funds. Officials say it serves as the guide for Community Development grant funded activities such as infrastructure improvement, public service grants and the provision of affordable housing. The Community Development Office will hold a...More >>
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:50 PM EST2018-02-20 17:50:14 GMT
    The Neosho City Attorney says the Mayor voiced his comments as an individual when speaking about the youth baseball team raffling off an AR-15. PUBLIC NOTICE: From the Office of the City Attorney: Since the date of the tragic shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida a local Neosho youth baseball team has come under criticism for its raffling of an AR-15 rifle constructed by local manufacturer, Black Rain Ordnance. Along with the criticism, emotions...More >>
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:55 AM EST2018-02-20 15:55:46 GMT

    GALENA ARSONS Investigators in Galena, Kansas are looking into another suspected arson, the sixth in less than a week.  The Fire Chief says Sunday night's fire was set in an open field north of downtown.  It's the same area where five fires were set late Thursday night.  All of those fires were within three quarters of mile of each other.  Officials tell us they have some suspect leads in the investigation. NORTHPARK MALL ROBBERY Joplin Police say a suspect in a...

