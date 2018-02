The Neosho Bluegrass Showcase kicks off this weekend in Neosho, Missouri. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with the city's PIO, Paul Richardson, to learn more about the big event.

Saturday, February 24th

9:30am-8:30pm

Neosho Civic Center

109 W. Main, Neosho, MO

Tickets: $6 per session/$10 day long pass

For more information call (417) 451-8050 or visit neoshomo.org.