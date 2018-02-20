Neosho Attorney On Comments About Rifle Raffle

The Neosho City Attorney says the Mayor voiced his comments as an individual when speaking about the youth baseball team raffling off an AR-15.

PUBLIC NOTICE: From the Office of the City Attorney:

Since the date of the tragic shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida a local Neosho youth baseball team has come under criticism for its raffling of an AR-15 rifle constructed by local manufacturer, Black Rain Ordnance. Along with the criticism, emotions both pro and con have been voiced. These voices include the Neosho City Mayor, Ben Baker, who has stated his opinion as it relates to the raffle and the use of this rifle. Many people have made assumptions that Mayor Baker was speaking for the City of Neosho or its City Council. However, Mayor Baker’s opinion was voiced as an individual and not a representative of the City of Neosho or its City Council. Mayor Baker has previously qualified his statements as such and continues to do so today.

The City of Neosho and its City Council have taken no official position on this matter, but leaves each opinion to its citizenry who is trusted to be well-informed and capable of deciding individually as to the propriety of the raffle.

The City of Neosho asks that all persons engaged in this debate continue to remember the affected families who have suffered unconscionable loss due to the horrendous acts of Nikolas Cruz.

Paul Richardson

Public Relations Director and Events Coordinator

City Of Neosho