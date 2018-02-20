Joplin Seeks Public Comment on Action Plan

The City of Joplin is asking residents to comment on the Fiscal Year 2018 Action Plan.

The plan identifies how the Joplin region intends to allocate Community Development Block Grant Entitlement and Joplin Area Consortia HOME Investment Partnership funds. Officials say it serves as the guide for Community Development grant funded activities such as infrastructure improvement, public service grants and the provision of affordable housing.

The Community Development Office will hold a second public meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27 in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall, 602 South Main. The public comment period will end on March 29th. The City Council will vote on the 2018 Action Plan during its April 17th meeting at 6:00 p.m. on the fifth floor of City Hall.

Officials say public participation is encouraged by the Community Development Office, and collections of public comment are a requirement of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Click here to view the 2018 Action Plan.