Quantcast

Chanute Student Disciplined after Alleged Threat - KOAM TV 7

Chanute Student Disciplined after Alleged Threat

Updated:

The Chanute School District says disciplinary action has been taken against a 15-year-old high school student.  According to police and Superintendent Richard Proffitt, students told administrators that the 15-year-old allegedly revealed to another student his intent to commit violence against another student while at the high school and allegedly provided some details on how he would commit the violence and that others, including school administrators, would also be harmed. 

Chanute police say the suspected student was later interviewed by officers and was screened by a representative of the Juvenile Justice Authority for placement.  They say the student was placed in the Girard Juvenile Detention Center at Girard pending his appearance at a detention hearing before a judge.  Police say their reports are being forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney's Office for review and the possible of filing of criminal charges.  Authorities say no weapons were located at the school or in the possession of the student. 

The Superintendent believes the school administrators acted quickly, taking the threat seriously.  He says there was no imminent threat against students.  School officials can't elaborate on the disciplinary action taken against the student.  Proffitt says every year the faculty and staff undergo training for safety for the students.  He says administrators handled the situation appropriately.  He says parents were notified by the school district after the investigation was complete.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Northpark Mall Burglary Suspects Charged

    Northpark Mall Burglary Suspects Charged

    Northpark Mall Burglary Suspects Charged

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-02-20 22:28:11 GMT
    According to Joplin Police Department four people have been arrested in connection to a burglary at Northpark Mall early Monday morning but only three are charged. Captain Trevor Duncan tells KOAM-TV that officers arrived at the mall after an alarm at Vintage Stock was triggered.   Once on scene officers made contact with 18 year old, Cameron Adams of Duenweg walking away from the business.  While investigating it was determined Adams was involved. Adams was arrested and ch...More >>
    According to Joplin Police Department four people have been arrested in connection to a burglary at Northpark Mall early Monday morning but only three are charged. Captain Trevor Duncan tells KOAM-TV that officers arrived at the mall after an alarm at Vintage Stock was triggered.   Once on scene officers made contact with 18 year old, Cameron Adams of Duenweg walking away from the business.  While investigating it was determined Adams was involved. Adams was arrested and ch...More >>

  • Chanute Student Disciplined after Alleged Threat

    Chanute Student Disciplined after Alleged Threat

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-02-20 22:15:52 GMT
    The Chanute School District says disciplinary action has been taken against a 15-year-old high school student.  According to police and Superintendent Richard Proffitt, students told administrators that the 15-year-old allegedly revealed to another student his intent to commit violence against another student while at the high school and allegedly provided some details on how he would commit the violence and that others, including school administrators, would also be harmed. ...More >>
    The Chanute School District says disciplinary action has been taken against a 15-year-old high school student.  According to police and Superintendent Richard Proffitt, students told administrators that the 15-year-old allegedly revealed to another student his intent to commit violence against another student while at the high school and allegedly provided some details on how he would commit the violence and that others, including school administrators, would also be harmed. ...More >>

  • Joplin Seeks Public Comment on Action Plan

    Joplin Seeks Public Comment on Action Plan

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-20 18:00:38 GMT
    The City of Joplin is asking residents to comment on the Fiscal Year 2018 Action Plan. The plan identifies how the Joplin region intends to allocate Community Development Block Grant Entitlement and Joplin Area Consortia HOME Investment Partnership funds. Officials say it serves as the guide for Community Development grant funded activities such as infrastructure improvement, public service grants and the provision of affordable housing. The Community Development Office will hold a...More >>
    The City of Joplin is asking residents to comment on the Fiscal Year 2018 Action Plan. The plan identifies how the Joplin region intends to allocate Community Development Block Grant Entitlement and Joplin Area Consortia HOME Investment Partnership funds. Officials say it serves as the guide for Community Development grant funded activities such as infrastructure improvement, public service grants and the provision of affordable housing. The Community Development Office will hold a...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.