Chanute Student Disciplined after Alleged Threat

The Chanute School District says disciplinary action has been taken against a 15-year-old high school student. According to police and Superintendent Richard Proffitt, students told administrators that the 15-year-old allegedly revealed to another student his intent to commit violence against another student while at the high school and allegedly provided some details on how he would commit the violence and that others, including school administrators, would also be harmed.

Chanute police say the suspected student was later interviewed by officers and was screened by a representative of the Juvenile Justice Authority for placement. They say the student was placed in the Girard Juvenile Detention Center at Girard pending his appearance at a detention hearing before a judge. Police say their reports are being forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney's Office for review and the possible of filing of criminal charges. Authorities say no weapons were located at the school or in the possession of the student.

The Superintendent believes the school administrators acted quickly, taking the threat seriously. He says there was no imminent threat against students. School officials can't elaborate on the disciplinary action taken against the student. Proffitt says every year the faculty and staff undergo training for safety for the students. He says administrators handled the situation appropriately. He says parents were notified by the school district after the investigation was complete.