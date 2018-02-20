Northpark Mall Burglary Suspects Charged



According to Joplin Police Department four people have been arrested in connection to a burglary at Northpark Mall early Monday morning but only three are charged. Captain Trevor Duncan tells KOAM-TV that officers arrived at the mall after an alarm at Vintage Stock was triggered.

Once on scene officers made contact with 18 year old, Cameron Adams of Duenweg walking away from the business. While investigating it was determined Adams was involved. Adams was arrested and charged with burglary.

Officers found a trailer outside the stolen was broken into and a loading dock door had been tampered with which triggered the alarm.

Captain Duncan says two suspects were able to gain access to the roof to escape police and were able to get off the roof on another side of the mall. Joplin Police also gained access to the roof with the help of fire department but did not locate suspects.

A short time later officers received a car from a 18 year old Joplin female reporting her car was stolen. Her car was found between trailers outside Vintage Stock. The 18 year old was arrested for making false police report but was not charged with a crime. Inside the car police found tools used in burglary and a camera that was reported stolen last year.

When police met with the female, another suspect David Green, 24 year old of Joplin was with her. He was arrested and charged with burglary.

Duncan says no items appear to be taken from trailer or Vintage Stock. Police believe the alarm stopped suspects from stealing items.

A fourth suspect David Berry, 22 year old of Joplin has also been arrested and charged with burglary.

Previous story: HTTP://WWW.koamtv.com/story/37538866/incident-at-northpark-mall



