Northpark Mall Burglary Suspects Charged

GALENA ARSONS Investigators in Galena, Kansas are looking into another suspected arson, the sixth in less than a week. The Fire Chief says Sunday night's fire was set in an open field north of downtown. It's the same area where five fires were set late Thursday night. All of those fires were within three quarters of mile of each other. Officials tell us they have some suspect leads in the investigation. NORTHPARK MALL ROBBERY Joplin Police say a suspect in a...More >>
GALENA ARSONS Investigators in Galena, Kansas are looking into another suspected arson, the sixth in less than a week. The Fire Chief says Sunday night's fire was set in an open field north of downtown. It's the same area where five fires were set late Thursday night. All of those fires were within three quarters of mile of each other. Officials tell us they have some suspect leads in the investigation. NORTHPARK MALL ROBBERY Joplin Police say a suspect in a...More >>
For the last 2 weeks, the Webb City Makos have been raising money for the team by selling raffle tickets. The prize: a Ruger 556 AR-15.More >>
For the last 2 weeks, the Webb City Makos have been raising money for the team by selling raffle tickets. The prize: a Ruger 556 AR-15.More >>