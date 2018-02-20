Man Says He's Stuck in Joplin After Greyhound Bus Incidents

A man from Africa says he's stuck in Joplin because the Greyhound bus service lost part of his luggage. Late last year, he flew from Germany, where he's going to school, to visit friends in Joplin. Next on the itinerary was to visit more friends in Maryland before flying back to Germany in January.

"It's really depressing. I don't know what to do anymore," says Olakunle Alabi.

Alabi needs his government-issued visa to get back into Germany, where he's going to college to become an engineer. He says that visa, along with other important documents like his childhood education papers and birth certificate, are in a piece of luggage Greyhound can't find. Alabi says he has learned the hard way he should've put those documents in a carry-on bag. Instead, he says he put them in one of two checked bags he handed to a Greyhound worker in Joplin. But that worker, according to Alabi, didn't put tags on those bag; tags Greyhound uses to track luggage.

"To be honest, I wasn't aware that my bags were supposed to be tagged. But I don't expect them not to do their job, if they were supposed to do it," says Alabi.

Alabi says he couldn't find his bags during a stop in Springfield, Missouri. He says a Greyhound worker there told him...

"I should go with the bus. They're going to find it," says Alabi.

He says during another stop in St. Louis, a Greyhound driver told him...

"Oh, they found your bags. They found your bags," says Alabi.

Greyhound delivered one bag to his final destination in the U.S.

"So I keep calling them. The guy hears my voice, he hangs up the phone on me. I call the (bus) station in Springfield," says Alabi.

A statement from Greyhound reads in part that customers are compensated if baggage can't be located. The company's senior communications specialist says locations where Alabi traveled through can be searched again for his luggage.

Alabi says at this point, at the very least...

"You can take it. You don't need the documents. You don't need it," says Alabi.

Alabi says he has already missed several college tests that started earlier this month. He has filed a lost baggage claim with Greyhound, and recently contacted an embassy for help in getting a visa for Germany.

The full statement from Greyhound reads:

“According to our records, it doesn’t appear that the customer checked his baggage into our care. We’ve had a tracer on the customer’s bags performing a continuous search ever since we were notified that his baggage was missing, and there have been no matches. If the customer did, in fact, check his baggage, he can file a lost baggage claim and provide the claim check number that was given to him when he checked his baggage, along with his ticket.

If the baggage was checked, we follow our normal policy and allow up to 90 days from the date of a customer’s claim to locate their baggage. Within those 90 days, we explore every possible location of where the customer’s baggage may be or where it may have traveled. We understand the importance of reuniting customers with their belongings so we make every attempt to do so. When we find the customer’s baggage, we will deliver it to the nearest station and inform them that it is available for them to pick up. If, for some reason, we are unable to locate their baggage, we will compensate the customer. We let customers know that they are responsible for transferring their own bags when they travel, but baggage assistance is available upon request.”