PSU Theatre "Noises Off" - Feb 22

Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-02-20 22:28:11 GMT
Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-02-20 22:15:52 GMT
The Chanute School District says disciplinary action has been taken against a 15-year-old high school student. According to police and Superintendent Richard Proffitt, students told administrators that the 15-year-old allegedly revealed to another student his intent to commit violence against another student while at the high school and allegedly provided some details on how he would commit the violence and that others, including school administrators, would also be harmed. ...More >>
Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-20 18:00:38 GMT
The City of Joplin is asking residents to comment on the Fiscal Year 2018 Action Plan. The plan identifies how the Joplin region intends to allocate Community Development Block Grant Entitlement and Joplin Area Consortia HOME Investment Partnership funds. Officials say it serves as the guide for Community Development grant funded activities such as infrastructure improvement, public service grants and the provision of affordable housing. The Community Development Office will hold a...More >>
Monday, February 19 2018 12:25 PM EST2018-02-19 17:25:53 GMT
The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association will be sponsoring the 26th Annual Spring Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, & Collectibles Show at the Carthage, Missouri Memorial Hall (407 South Garrison, Hwy 571) on Saturday, Feb 24th, 2017 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Dealers from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will offer 54 tables at the largest collectible show in Southwest Missouri. Admission is free.More >>
Friday, February 16 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-02-16 22:15:43 GMT
Monday, February 19: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am – 5:30 pm, at Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St., Pittsburg, KS. This camp offers fun, games, exercise and much more for kids attending kindergarten – eighth grade during the school year. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310. Tuesday, February 20: Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park Groundbreaking, 2:00 pm, at Schlanger Park, 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg, KS. The co...More >>
Friday, February 16 2018 3:17 PM EST2018-02-16 20:17:59 GMT
2 Friends & JUNK Traveling Funky, Junky Craft Show Returning to Joplin. Joplin, Missouri (February 14, 2015) – 2 Friends & JUNK, a traveling, sparkly, funky, junky craft show will be at the Joplin Convention and Trade Center in Joplin for the 5th year on Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th. This will be the 9th time 2 Friends & JUNK has visited Joplin. With 160 vendor booths from 7 states, this is the ultimate, one-stop shopping experience no sh...More >>
Friday, February 16 2018 3:16 PM EST2018-02-16 20:16:01 GMT
Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath Calvary Baptist Church - 600 E 50th St - Joplin, MO Click here for event information Ticket Prices (Additional taxes & fees may apply): Ministry Partner: $75 Ministry Partner ticket includes preferred seating in the first few rows, a post-concert photo opportunity with the band, an exclusive tour pass, plus an additional concert ticket will be donated to a ministry organization to bless someone. Early Entry: $35 Want to beat t...
Thursday, February 15 2018 11:12 AM EST2018-02-15 16:12:30 GMT
Ozarks blood drive schedule for February 19-25 February 15, 2018- Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need. Area blood reserves recovering following Code Red Emergency Appeal A combination of severe winter weather and a busier t...More >>
