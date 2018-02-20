Quantcast

PSU Theatre "Noises Off" - Feb 22

Updated:

7:30 p.m. PSU Theatre presents "Noises Off" at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. - feb 22

  • Moving Nightmare

    Moving Nightmare

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:39 PM EST2018-02-21 02:39:36 GMT

    Keith Vohden has been living in a nice apartment in Joplin, since he moved in last November. But for the last few months, his belongings have been stuck in limbo. 

    Keith Vohden has been living in a nice apartment in Joplin, since he moved in last November. But for the last few months, his belongings have been stuck in limbo. 

  • USD 250 Adds  New SRO for Elementary Schools;  Impacts All Levels

    USD 250 Adds  New SRO for Elementary Schools;  Impacts All Levels

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-02-21 00:05:24 GMT

    It's a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer. 

    It’s a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer. 

  • Man Says He's Stuck in Joplin After Greyhound Bus Incidents

    Man Says He's Stuck in Joplin After Greyhound Bus Incidents

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-21 02:09:43 GMT

    The man needs his government-issued visa to get back into Germany, where he's going to college to become an engineer.

    The man needs his government-issued visa to get back into Germany, where he's going to college to become an engineer.

  • Spring Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, Collectibles Show - Feb 24

    Spring Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, Collectibles Show - Feb 24

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:25 PM EST2018-02-19 17:25:53 GMT
    The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association will be sponsoring the 26th Annual Spring Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, & Collectibles Show at the Carthage, Missouri Memorial Hall (407 South Garrison, Hwy 571) on Saturday, Feb 24th, 2017 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.  Dealers from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will offer 54 tables at the largest collectible show in Southwest Missouri.  Admission is free.
    The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association will be sponsoring the 26th Annual Spring Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia, & Collectibles Show at the Carthage, Missouri Memorial Hall (407 South Garrison, Hwy 571) on Saturday, Feb 24th, 2017 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.  Dealers from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will offer 54 tables at the largest collectible show in Southwest Missouri.  Admission is free.More >>

  • Pittsburg Events - Week of Feb 19 - 24

    Pittsburg Events - Week of Feb 19 - 24

    Friday, February 16 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-02-16 22:15:43 GMT
    Monday, February 19: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am – 5:30 pm, at Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St., Pittsburg, KS. This camp offers fun, games, exercise and much more for kids attending kindergarten – eighth grade during the school year. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310. Tuesday, February 20: Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park Groundbreaking, 2:00 pm, at Schlanger Park, 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg, KS.
    Monday, February 19: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am – 5:30 pm, at Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St., Pittsburg, KS. This camp offers fun, games, exercise and much more for kids attending kindergarten – eighth grade during the school year. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310. Tuesday, February 20: Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park Groundbreaking, 2:00 pm, at Schlanger Park, 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg, KS. The co...More >>

  • 2 Friends & JUNK - Feb 23, 24

    2 Friends & JUNK - Feb 23, 24

    Friday, February 16 2018 3:17 PM EST2018-02-16 20:17:59 GMT
    2 Friends & JUNK Traveling Funky, Junky Craft Show Returning to Joplin. Joplin, Missouri (February 14, 2015) – 2 Friends & JUNK, a traveling, sparkly, funky, junky craft show will be at the Joplin Convention and Trade Center in Joplin for the 5th year on Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th.  This will be the 9th time 2 Friends & JUNK has visited Joplin. With 160 vendor booths from 7 states, this is the ultimate, one-stop shopping experience no shopper will want to miss.
    2 Friends & JUNK Traveling Funky, Junky Craft Show Returning to Joplin. Joplin, Missouri (February 14, 2015) – 2 Friends & JUNK, a traveling, sparkly, funky, junky craft show will be at the Joplin Convention and Trade Center in Joplin for the 5th year on Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th.  This will be the 9th time 2 Friends & JUNK has visited Joplin. With 160 vendor booths from 7 states, this is the ultimate, one-stop shopping experience no sh...More >>
