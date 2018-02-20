USD 250 Adds  New SRO for Elementary Schools;  Impacts All Levels

It’s a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer.

But now, as many worry about school shootings, the addition of a school resource officer to specifically serve elementary schools is looked at by at least one principal as something that brings a greater sense of security for staff, parents and students.

The new school resource officer was added specifically for elementary schools in January. But that is having an impact district wide.



Students at Westside elementary during lunch greeted an SRO with fist pumps and smiles. Besides door safety checks, it’s someone they’ll get to know on a more personal level. An asset according to the principal.

"He gets involved with kids who are struggling a little bit in reading, he goes in the classroom and does positive things. And just adds that feeling of safety and security to ensure everything’s ok," explained Principal Ann Lee.



An important and intended outcome of the new SRO at the elementary level is that school resource officers at the middle and high schools are there full time when once they used to share the duties of visiting elementary schools.



Senior Alexis Daniels thinks full time is a good idea. She said, “To know that she’s here just for us. And to know that we can count on her to always be here and that we can start to make connections with her, it’s important to have that trust."



Deputy Jessica Franklin, took over for well-liked and now retired officer Dave Petrey at the high school. Daniels said, "If there was ever a tiff or a conflict that happened between students, he was there to break it up or work things out or help escort people. He was always there to try to help."



Sheriff Dan Peak said an officer’s car parked in the school lot can also be a deterrent. But, he added, personal relationships are a big key to respect and trust.



Sheriff Peak said, "Whether it’s someone bringing information to that SRO about another student they have suspicions on, um, or the ability to reach out to one of those troubled students and hopefully mitigate some of the potential there."



Deputy Franklin came from Kansas City, Kansas schools to a much smaller Pittsburg high. While Bill Tomasi will travel to all the Pittsburg elementary schools, so all kids know officers are there to help.



Principal Lee added, "I mean you'll see police officers not just at school. You'll see them anywhere. We want them to know it’s ok to go and talk with them if they’re needing something."



Daniels agrees, “It’s really important for kids to have more connections other than just with administration."



This year, the sheriff's office also placed an SRO at the new Interlocal school in McCune, bringing the total number in the county to five full-time and one part-time SRO.