MIAA Recognition for MSSU's Heckemeyer

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- Missouri Southern senior track and field athlete Allie Heckemeyer has been named the MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced today.



Heckemeyer, a senior from St. Elizabeth, Mo., placed second in the high jump at Central Missouri this past weekend. She shared the highest height but lost on fewer misses at a height of 5-05.25. Heckemeyer also placed second in the 60m hurdles.



Heckemeyer and the Lions will be in action this Friday through Sunday at the 2018 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Pittsburg State University.