MIAA Recognition for MSSU's Heckemeyer

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- Missouri Southern senior track and field athlete Allie Heckemeyer has been named the MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced today. 

Heckemeyer, a senior from St. Elizabeth, Mo., placed second in the high jump at Central Missouri this past weekend.  She shared the highest height but lost on fewer misses at a height of 5-05.25.  Heckemeyer also placed second in the 60m hurdles.

Heckemeyer and the Lions will be in action this Friday through Sunday at the 2018 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Pittsburg State University. 

    Keith Vohden has been living in a nice apartment in Joplin, since he moved in last November. But for the last few months, his belongings have been stuck in limbo. 

    It’s a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer. 

    The man needs his government-issued visa to get back into Germany, where he's going to college to become an engineer.

