Missouri Law Maker Looking To Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections

Missouri Law Maker Looking To Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections

Updated:

     A Missouri lawmaker is pushing to remove vehicle inspections across the state.
     But not everyone is on board.
Representative J. Eggleston proposed House Bill 1444 which would eliminate the need for safety inspections in Missouri.
Representative J. Eggleston (R), Missouri: "I was just under the assumption that car inspections were there to enhance safety and if we got rid of them then that would make the roads more dangerous.
He says after doing some research and comparing other states without safety inspections, his opinion changed.
Eggleston: "The current way that we're doing car inspections really has no bearing on actual safety, there's no stats that back that up."
Jack Frost with Roper Kia says he feels inspections play an important part in car safety.
Jack (Jef) Frost: "I think as a auto dealer, the Missouri safety inspection sets a standard in place for us as dealers, before we can sell a car, so I think if they remove that, then where does the standard fall?"
Don Dibbert works for Joplin Transmission and Auto Center.
He's an ASE Certified Master Mechanic, and has spent the last 40 years working on cars.
He feels safety inspections are necessary to keeping drivers safe.
Don Dibbert: "I think of the safety aspect of not necessarily of the people driving the vehicle, but the people that are around them on the road, for fear of what could happen if something were to take place with the vehicle where they were to lose control."
Eggleston says another reason for removing the inspection requirement is inconsistencies in how inspections are actually carried out.
Eggleston: "Some of the inspection stations will claim that you need a whole lot of work but if you take it to another station, then it passes, so you're not really sure what the right answer is."
Dibbert says they take pride in providing thorough and accurate inspections, and has had customers come to him with similar complaints.
His biggest fear, comes back to safety.
Dibbert: "If vehicles aren't looked at, to get inspected, like going and getting your check up from the doctor or whatever, they really don't know if something's going on until it actually fails.
     If passed...Missouri would join 35 other states without the requirement.
     That includes Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
 

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

