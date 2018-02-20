Moving Nightmare

"The company I selected was Presidential Moving, and they were very professional upfront and very polite. They returned phone calls. They were on top of everything, and that's when my nightmare started," said Keith Vohden.

Vohden has been living in a nice apartment in Joplin, since he moved in last November. But for the last few months, his belongings have been stuck in limbo.

"My clothes, computer, electronics, pots and pans, just normal everyday things that you need. It's been a real challenge. I miss having a real bed. Sleeping on a 16 inch twin size air mattress gets to be a real challenge. I twist around and fall on the floor," said Vohden.

Keith's not the only customer to have issues with Presidential Moving. The Better Business Bureau is familiar with the Texas-based movers, and is working with Keith.

"In a span of 4 months, we actually received more than 60 complaints about this business, and 42 of those complaints haven't been answered. And the Better Business Bureau has reached out to the company in order to talk to them, to learn what they're going to do to fix this problem, and we have not heard back from them," said Stephanie Garland, a regional director with the Better Business Bureau.

As a result, the Better Business Bureau has given Presidential Moving an F rating. KOAM & Fox 14 reached out to the company, but we're still waiting for a response.

As for Keith, he says he's hopeful he'll finally get his belongings in March. He also says going a quarter of a year without his possessions has been an eye - opening experience.

"When you have things and they're taken away from you, it makes you appreciate what you do have. You minimize, and you do without," said Vohden.