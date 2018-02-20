PSU Women Win 9th Straight

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mikaela Burgess scored a team-leading 19 points to lead the Pittsburg State University women's basketball team to a 73-62 road win over Missouri Southern State University Tuesday (Feb. 20) at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

The Gorillas (22-5, 15-3 MIAA) trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, 23-14, in a game that ultimately saw six ties and nine lead changes.

Burgess climbed into third place on Pitt State's all-time scoring chart with 1,822 points. She made four of the Gorillas nine 3-pointers in the game.

Shelby Lopez added 17 points, while Brenlee McPherson chipped in with 13 points and Paige Imhoff finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Gorillas shot 49 percent (25-51) from the floor, including 52.9 percent from 3-point range (9-17).

Desirea Buerge scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Lions (11-15, 8-10 MIAA).

