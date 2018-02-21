KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-21

Quantcast

PITTSBURG SCHOOL SAFETY

  • There's another school resource officer on patrol at Pittsburg schools.  Elementary schools now get more regular visits from an SRO.  That responsibility used to be shared with the high school and middle school SRO's.  Now those officers can stay full time at the locations with older students.  USD 250 pays the officer’s salary for nine months and the Sheriffs department pays for the other three.

PRESIDENT ON GUNS

  • President Trump holds a listening session at the white house on school safety today.  Yesterday, the president signed a memo directing the justice department to develop regulations that would ban 'so-called' bump stock devices.  Bump stocks, which convert semi-automatic guns into automatic weapons, were used in the Las Vegas mass shooting last fall.

FREE SPEECH

  • A Kansas Senate committee advances a bill that would prohibit state colleges and universities from infringing potentially offensive speech on campuses.           The legislation would require colleges and universities to have policies that affirm that students and faculty have a constitutional right to free speech.  The legislation also would prohibit public colleges and universities from setting up areas that limit where protests and debates can occur.

