Joplin PD Incident Spotlight

Incident Spotlight

Yesterday evening at 7:38pm officers attempted to contact a male at a residence at 117 South McKinley, across from Jefferson Elementary School, for a felony warrant from Stone County, Missouri for Hindering Prosecution. The male pulled his truck into the garage, ignored officers’ commands, went inside and slammed the garage door on officers in pursuit. The house was surrounded and commands were given from a loudspeaker for the male to exit, but he refused. Officers forced entry into the front door, and cleared the residence without locating the male. While doing so, they could hear him moving around in the attic. After more commands were given, the male exited the attic and was arrested. While looking for him, officers saw a bag of meth sitting on a shelf in plain view, along with a smoking pipe and a digital scale. The bag of meth weighed approximately 26.5 grams. The male was arrested for the felony warrant, drug paraphernalia, felony resisting and felony drug charges.