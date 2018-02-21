Joplin PD Incident Spotlight

Incident Spotlight
Yesterday evening at 7:38pm officers attempted to contact a male at a residence at 117 South McKinley, across from Jefferson Elementary School, for a felony warrant from Stone County, Missouri for Hindering Prosecution. The male pulled his truck into the garage, ignored officers’ commands, went inside and slammed the garage door on officers in pursuit. The house was surrounded and commands were given from a loudspeaker for the male to exit, but he refused. Officers forced entry into the front door, and cleared the residence without locating the male. While doing so, they could hear him moving around in the attic. After more commands were given, the male exited the attic and was arrested. While looking for him, officers saw a bag of meth sitting on a shelf in plain view, along with a smoking pipe and a digital scale. The bag of meth weighed approximately 26.5 grams. The male was arrested for the felony warrant, drug paraphernalia, felony resisting and felony drug charges.
Keith Vohden has been living in a nice apartment in Joplin, since he moved in last November. But for the last few months, his belongings have been stuck in limbo.More >>
It’s a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer.More >>
The man needs his government-issued visa to get back into Germany, where he's going to college to become an engineer.More >>
