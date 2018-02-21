Rodeo Miami 2018: A Call To Vendors

Organizers for the 8-time Rodeo of the Year are looking for vendors!

The rodeo will be at the Miami Fairgrounds on May 4-5, 2018. Food vendor space is available for $350 for the weekend. Non-food vendor space is available for $250 for the weekend. Application Forms can be picked up at the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), located at 111 North Main Street. Those interested can also call the CVB at 918.542.4435 to receive forms via email. Application and payment deadline is 5 p.m. on April 27.

Rodeo Miami 2018 is being produced by Rodeo Miami Inc. This highly anticipated event is being made possible through the partnership of the City of Miami, Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Rodeo Miami, Inc.

For more information about Rodeo Miami 2018, contact the Miami CVB or follow Rodeo Miami on facebook for event updates.

Outside Booth Application Form 2018