Joplin Mercy: New Pet Waste Receptacles

There's something new at Mercy Park!

The newest park in the Joplin Parks and Recreation system now has dog waste receptacles. Dog walkers who forgot to bring a bag along now has a backup. The refill bags are specific for the receptacles and are costly to refill, but Jason Cowen, Lead Parks Caretaker, discovered a more affordable solution while on vacation with his family in Colorado. "I visited a town who had made refill stations at their parks. People could bring their unwanted shopping bags and fill these pet waste stations. It was a simple design, so I replicated it when I got back home and we're testing a couple of them at Mercy Park."

Officials say the new receptacles have a label asking visitors to help replenish them with grocery bags as well as a trashcan to dispose of bags containing waste. The receptacles are in two prominent locations along the walking trail within the park. Another receptacle is being tested at the Dog Park, located within Parr Hill Park, at 18th & Kansas. Park visitors are encouraged to bring bags to the receptacles the next time they visit the parks.