Joplin Surface Project 4010 Meeting

From the City of Joplin:

Tonight's meeting, focusing on the Surface Project 4010 recovery work that includes neighborhood from 20th to 26th Streets and Main to Indiana Avenue, is still being held. The open house meeting starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 East 20th Street. However, if residents cannot make tonight's meeting, these plans will also be available at tomorrow's public meeting that was originally focusing on an area west of Main Street.

"We understand that the current weather forecast might prevent attendance at tonight's meeting focusing on the area east of Main Street," said Dan Johnson, Assistant Director of Public Works, Engineering. "We want to provide an additional opportunity for residents to view these plans, learn more about the project and ask questions, so we'll have the plans at tomorrow's meeting too."

Thursday's meeting is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, at the Blendville Christian Church, 2201 South Picher Avenue. City staff and consultants working on the Surface Project 4003, which includes the area of 22nd to 26th Streets and Maiden Lane to Connor Avenue, will meet with residents about these plans area, as well as the work being done east of Main Street.

The surface project of each area includes the replacement of damaged sidewalks, curb & gutters, storm water inlets & pipes, ADA ramps at corners, and street pavement. Work will not be done to the entire area listed, but will concentrate on the worst elements of each areas. Citizens are encouraged to stop by any time during these hours and view the plans of the upcoming project.

More information about these projects, as well as all of the recovery projects, can be found at http://Joplingis.org/Dashboard. For questions, please contact, Jack Schaller, Construction Manager w/ Olsson Associates, at 417-781-0643, or Dan Johnson, City Project Engineer, at 417-624-0820, ext. 538.

In July 2015 the Joplin City Council approved the Capital Plan for the expenditure of Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds focusing on the rebuilding and recovery work following the May 2011 tornado. These projects are the second and third of six similar projects in the recovery area to repair damaged public infrastructure in residential areas.