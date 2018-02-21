Lions Prep for Finale Against #8 UCM

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern women's basketball team travels to take on No. 8 Central Missouri for its regular-season finale tomorrow at 5:30 pm.



Game Information

Date: Thursday February 22, 2018

Tip-Off: 5:30 pm

Location: Warrensburg, Mo.

Site: UCM Multipurpose Building

Series Record: UCM leads: 40-23



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: Fox Sports Joplin 101.3, 103.5 FM, and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS

Audio: http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/WMBH

Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions/

Live Stats: http://www.sidearmstats.com/ucmo/wbball/



The Series vs. Central Missouri

This is the 64th meeting between the Lions and the Jennies and UCM leads the series 40-23. Southern has won three of the last 14 meetings, including a season sweep in the 2015-16 season. They travel to Warrensburg where UCM holds a 21-8 advantage. UCM's longest winning streak in the series was six from Jan. 26, 2011 through Feb. 8, 2014. The Jennies have won seven out of the last 10 against the Lions.Southern's longest winning streak of five wins started on Feb. 26, 1992 and went through Jan. 18, 1995. When in Joplin, UCM broke the tie in the last meeting, currently holding a slight advantage 16-15, while also going 3-1 at the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City.



Possible Starters

Missouri Southern (11-15, 8-10 MIAA)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

1 Dru Clark G 5-7 R-Jr 10.0 4.8 70 26 Collinsville, Okla.

3 Julianna Wadsworth G 5-8 Sr. 4.3 2.5 28 27 Oswego, Ill.

15 Chelsey Henry G 5-10 Jr. 17.8 3.5 35 12 Neosho, Mo.

21 Desirea Buerge F 6-0 Jr. 20.1 8.6 16 19 Webb City, Mo.

31 Jenson Maydew F 5-11 Sr. 9.3 7.6 24 6 Pratt, Kan.



Central Missouri (22-2. 16-1 MIAA)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

00 Paige Redmond G 5-8 Jr. 16.8 2.7 91 29 Springdale, Ark.

3 Kayonna Lee F 6-0 Sr. 8.6 8.5 39 40 Eau Claire, Wisc.

13 Kelsey Williams G 5-6 R-Sr. 6.6 3.3 81 31 Eminence, Mo.

20 Megan Skaggs G/F 6-0 So. 10.4 4.3 35 24 Park Hills, Mo.

22 Morgan Fleming G/F 6-0 So. 13.2 3.9 52 23 Liberty, Mo.



Quick Notes

Veteran Leadership

MSSU returns seven players from last year's squad (three seniors and four juniors) to provide leadership for one sophomore and five freshmen entering their first season with the Lions.



MIAA Pre-Season Poll

The Lions were selected to finish 11th in the conference entering the 2017-18 season. No. 13 ranked Central Missouri received the most first-place votes, followed by the 2016-17 regular season champion Pittsburg State who was picked second. No. 11 ranked and winner of the last five MIAA tournaments Emporia State was picked third by the coaches and media back in mid-October.



MOSO Makes Them All, OPPO Hits the Wall

Throughout the entire 2017-18 season, MSSU has converted on one of the most important situations in sports: free throw shooting. Lions have made 457 of 587 attempts from the free throw line for second in the conference in free throws made and remained third in the MIAA in FT percentage (.779). They closed out the regular-season by outshooting opponents by seven percentage points (79-72%) inside Leggett Platt, including a season best 27-for-28 (.964) from the line versus Graceland. Their opponents for some reason are not faring well overall with the pressure, being limited to 71 percent in 26 games for sixth in the conference.



Henry the 15th I am I am

Junior guard Chelsey Henry has scored rapidly throughout the season, currently second on the squad in scoring at a 17.8 ppg clip (43-percent), including a career-high 29 points versus Northeastern State and nine other 20-point games. Henry is coming off the 2016-17 season as the third leading scorer for the Lions as a sophomore (10.3) and is currently fourth in the MIAA in scoring, sixth in field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage (86.9), while being only 155 points away from the monster mark of 1,000.



Let the Buerge Hit The Floor

Since returning to game action, junior forward Desirea Buerge has played out of her mind for the Lions thus far by leading the team in points 20.1 (48-percent) in 22 games after recording 13 20-plus point games and ten double-doubles during the season, including a 21-point and 11-rebound performance in the home finale against Pittsburg State. Buerge is tied for the leader in scoring, fourth in field-goal percentage, and sixth in rebounds (8.6), while being only 55 points away from the 1,000 mark.



She Works Hard for the Rebound

Senior forward Jenson Maydew is currently 12th on the MIAA rebounding leader board (7.6). She had a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds against Missouri Western for her third double-double of the season a month ago, while adding her fourth double-double in the loss to Southwest Baptist (14 pts & 10 rebs) to extend a career-high for double-doubles in a season. Maydew has registered 34.3 minutes of playing time for third and as one of four players to average over 34 minutes.



Welcome Back Fritz

Missouri Southern Women's Basketball head coach Ronnie Ressel announced the addition of former Lion Kelby Fritz to the coaching staff for 2017-18. Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State University (09'-12') where she averaged 10 points per game. She continued her collegiate carrier in 2012 at Rogers State University. After college, Fritz helped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title this past season. The 29-3 Lady Norse entered the national tournament as the 11 seed and defeated 22nd seeded Iowa Western 73-47 in the opening round at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. While at NEO, Fritz was responsible for game preparation, scouting, game day duties, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all aspects of team travel for the Lady Norse.



International Love

Coach Ressel and his staff went outside the country on the recruiting trail as they signed two freshmen from overseas. 6'3 center Zoe Campbell comes way of Australia, while 5'7 guard Ines Catalan Mateos is from Spain. Both have seen in 28 games combined and started in four games each. Campbell is third on team with blocks, while Catalan has scored 48 total points and registered 15 assists in 170 minutes.



Up Next

The Lions have clinched a spot in the MIAA Tournament and await their fate to either host a first-round matchup against Southwest Baptist or make the trip to Bolivar, Missouri if the Bearcats can earn a win over Fort Hayes State or Nebraska-Kearney in the next three days.