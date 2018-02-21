Quantcast

Gorillas Climb Regional Rankings

The Pittsburg State women have been on a roll the last few weeks, winning 9 straight games to get to 21-5 overall this season.

In the latest NCAA regional rankings released on Tuesday, the Gorillas moved up two spots from last week, coming at at #6 in the Central Region. The top 8 teams in each region after the conference tournaments will make the NCAA tournament at the end of the season.

The Gorillas have just one regular season game remaining before opening up MIAA tournament play. PSU will be at home against Central Missouri on Saturday. UCM is currently #2 in the Central Region and #8 in the national rankings.

Click HERE to check out the complete regional rankings.

  • Clothes Collection Underway for Dress to Impress Event; Business & Career Wear for MSSU Students

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-02-21 23:41:27 GMT

    People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.           

  • Rodeo Miami 2018: A Call To Vendors

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 12:28 PM EST2018-02-21 17:28:23 GMT
    Organizers for the 8-time Rodeo of the Year are looking for vendors! The rodeo will be at the Miami Fairgrounds on May 4-5, 2018. Food vendor space is available for $350 for the weekend. Non-food vendor space is available for $250 for the weekend. Application Forms can be picked up at the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), located at 111 North Main Street. Those interested can also call the CVB at 918.542.4435 to receive forms via email. Application and payment deadline is 5...More >>
  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-21

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 9:14 AM EST2018-02-21 14:14:32 GMT
    PITTSBURG SCHOOL SAFETY There's another school resource officer on patrol at Pittsburg schools.  Elementary schools now get more regular visits from an SRO.  That responsibility used to be shared with the high school and middle school SRO's.  Now those officers can stay full time at the locations with older students.  USD 250 pays the officer’s salary for nine months and the Sheriffs department pays for the other three. PRESIDENT ON GUNS President Tru...More >>
