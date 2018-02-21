Gorillas Climb Regional Rankings

The Pittsburg State women have been on a roll the last few weeks, winning 9 straight games to get to 21-5 overall this season.

In the latest NCAA regional rankings released on Tuesday, the Gorillas moved up two spots from last week, coming at at #6 in the Central Region. The top 8 teams in each region after the conference tournaments will make the NCAA tournament at the end of the season.

The Gorillas have just one regular season game remaining before opening up MIAA tournament play. PSU will be at home against Central Missouri on Saturday. UCM is currently #2 in the Central Region and #8 in the national rankings.

