Gorillas Climb Regional Rankings

The Lions have won 7 straight games and are up three spots in this week's rankings.More >>
The Lions have won 7 straight games and are up three spots in this week's rankings.More >>
Pitt State is now #6 in the Central Region.More >>
Pitt State is now #6 in the Central Region.More >>
The Lions will be on the road against Central Missouri in their regular season finale on Thursday.More >>
The Lions will be on the road against Central Missouri in their regular season finale on Thursday.More >>
CJ Carr finished the night with 28 points, five assists and 5 rebounds.More >>
CJ Carr finished the night with 28 points, five assists and 5 rebounds.More >>
Mikaela Burgess had 19 points for the Gorillas, and is now #3 all time on the program's all-time scoring list.More >>
Mikaela Burgess had 19 points for the Gorillas, and is now #3 all time on the program's all-time scoring list.More >>
Allie Heckemeyer has been named the MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week.More >>
Allie Heckemeyer has been named the MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week.More >>
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.More >>
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.More >>
Keith Vohden has been living in a nice apartment in Joplin, since he moved in last November. But for the last few months, his belongings have been stuck in limbo.More >>
Keith Vohden has been living in a nice apartment in Joplin, since he moved in last November. But for the last few months, his belongings have been stuck in limbo.More >>
It’s a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer.More >>
It’s a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer.More >>
The man needs his government-issued visa to get back into Germany, where he's going to college to become an engineer.More >>
The man needs his government-issued visa to get back into Germany, where he's going to college to become an engineer.More >>