Lions Move Up to #6 in Central Region

Organizers for the 8-time Rodeo of the Year are looking for vendors! The rodeo will be at the Miami Fairgrounds on May 4-5, 2018. Food vendor space is available for $350 for the weekend. Non-food vendor space is available for $250 for the weekend. Application Forms can be picked up at the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), located at 111 North Main Street. Those interested can also call the CVB at 918.542.4435 to receive forms via email. Application and payment deadline is 5...

