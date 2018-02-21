Lions Move Up to #6 in Central Region

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- With road wins over Missouri Western and No. 6 Northwest Missouri, the Missouri Southern Men's Basketball program moved up to No. 6 this week in the latest NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings. 

The Lions were at No. 9 last week and the top eight teams advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Northwest Missouri remained at No. 1 in the poll this week, while Central Missouri (8), Washburn (9) and Central Oklahoma (10) also represent the MIAA in the poll. 

The Lions are at Central Missouri tomorrow night to close out the regular season. 
 

CENTRAL Overall D-2 Record In-Region Record
1 Northwest Missouri State 20-3 19-3
2 Northern State 25-3 24-3
3 Southern Nazarene 20-2 20-2
4 Southwest Minnesota State 20-7 20-7
5 St. Cloud State 19-6 19-6
6 Missouri Southern State 17-7 17-7
7 Minnesota State Mankato 19-8 17-8
8 Central Missouri 17-7 17-7
9 Washburn 15-7 15-7
10 Central Oklahoma 16-9 16-9

