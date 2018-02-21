Quantcast

Clothes Collection Underway for Dress to Impress Event; Business & Career Wear for MSSU Students

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.
          

If you look around any college classroom or campus, you see that students dress for comfort.
Bethany Ames confirmed, The most dressed up would be in jeans  at the very most. Usually maybe sweat pants or what they could find on their floor to get to class on time."

Bethany works in MSSUs career services office where donations for the Dress to Impress event are arriving now.  Its a joint effort with the Joplin Chambers Young Professionals Network or YPN.
Alex Gandy with MSSU Career Services a member, "One of the challenges we've identified as the Building Future Leaders work group  of the Young Professionals Network,  a lot of the students entering into their first career or first job interview  typically, dont have  that wardrobe that an employer expects of them."

In march they'll again set up a clothing store of donated professional wear in the Billingsley Student Center Ballroom. Last year three hundred students found outfits.
  Bethany  built  up her business oriented wardrobe. And said, I have gotten slacks, a couple skirts, blazers are really nice. Ive gotten a couple of those."

Its not just suits and shirts. Accessories  are being accepted as well including everything from ties, to  belts shoes and purses.

Ames said, It really helps cause were going out in the professional world and interviewing and you always want to look nice."

Courtney Bernard, another YPN member said, "What you wear does set your first impressions.  When you walk into that  room you need to command the presence."

An added bonus that comes with the clothing is attitude.
Bethany said,  "So just having professional  clothing makes you feel more  professional and more confident in your own skills."


Senior Teddy Pashia, a biology major agreed. He  got pants and a dress shirt that  he's worn during presentations at conferences.
 

" It gave  me a sense of confidence. I knew I was dressing, dressing appropriate for the environment for the setting. So I  know I didnt have to worry about how I looked, just what I was presenting." 

Students have a partner when they shop at the Dress to Impress event. A member of YPN or the business community helps students pick what fits both them and the prospective job interview or career.
 

Donations for dress to impress can be dropped off at the Joplin Chamber of Commerce  or Missouri Southern's career services office by march 2nd.  The event is slated for March 14th from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Billingsley Student Center ballroom. The event is open to currently enrolled students and alumni.
           


 

