PSU Opens MIAA Friday

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University baseball team will open MIAA play when the Gorillas host Fort Hays State University in a weekend series at Al Ortolani Field. The Gorillas and Tigers will play single games Friday (Feb. 23) at 2 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.



Pitt State is 6-4 on the young season. The Gorillas took three of four games from Minot State University last weekend in their home-opening series. As a team, Pitt State is batting .328 and scoring 7.5 runs per game. The Gorillas have a 6.28 team ERA.



Fort Hays State will bring a 7-3 record into the weekend series. The Tigers took two of three games last weekend against New Mexico Highlands University at Las Vegas, N.M. FHSU is batting .278 as a team and scoring 7.9 runs per game. The Tigers have a 4.93 team ERA.



Senior shortstop Colton Pogue leads the Pitt State offense with a .462 batting average. He has scored 13 runs, hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Senior outfielder Hunter Clanin is hitting .369 with 11 runs scored, four doubles and 12 RBIs, while senior third baseman Cody White is batting .419 with four doubles and seven RBIs.



Senior RHP Cody Whiting is 2-0 with a 3.12 ERA in three starts. He has 23 strikeouts in 17.3 innings pitched. Junior RHP Brendan Stanek (1-1, 4.50 ERA) and junior RHP Andy Pagnozzi (0-1, 17.28 ERA) also have made three starts on the season. White has a 1.93 ERA with four saves in four relief appearances.