Pittsburg State Theatre Presents "Noises Off."

The Pittsburg State Theatre group today gave us a special look at their newest production.
"Noises Off" -- it's a play from the 80's written by English playwright Michael Frayn.
It's kind of a "play within a play" showing a group of actors trying -- and failing -- often comedically -- to rehearse a play titled "Nothing's On."
Noises Off opens tomorrow at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts -- starting at 7:30.
You can also catch it Friday and Saturday at 7:30-- and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00.
For tickets to the production, and more information on the play, visit http://www.pittstate.edu/psu-theatre/
