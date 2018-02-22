Court Rules on Kansas Medicaid Funding For Planned Parenthood Affiliate

A Planned Parenthood affiliate says a federal appeals court's decision is a "huge win" for Kansas Medicaid patients.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals says Kansas can't cut Medicaid funds to an affiliate over videos anti-abortion activists secretly recorded in 2015.
The decision applies to Kansas' Medicaid contract with Planned Parenthood of Great Plains, which has two health centers in Kansas and three in Missouri.
However, the appeals panel sent back to the lower court a related injunction involving the state's effort to terminate its contract with Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, which serves some Kansas patients at its Joplin, Missouri, clinic.
