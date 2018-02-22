Missouri Senate Endorses More Medicaid Funding For Nursing Homes

The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to legislation that could boost Medicaid payments for nursing homes by tens of millions of dollars annually.
The bill would require reimbursement rates for long-term care facilities to be recalculated annually.
Legislative researchers estimate it could result in an additional $92 million for nursing homes in the 2019 budget, including $33 million from state funds and $59 million from federal funds.
The bill's sponsor, Senator Dan Brown, says he fears some nursing homes could close if Missouri doesn't increase its Medicaid reimbursement rates.
