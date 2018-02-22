Quantcast

Oklahoma Educators Consider Walkout

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Some Oklahoma educators are considering a walkout to express their frustration with low pay and another round of proposed funding cuts to public schools.
    Some organizers hope to replicate the success of a four-day teacher strike in 1990 that led to tax increases to fund a broad range of education initiatives in Oklahoma.
    Oklahoma teachers are among the lowest-paid in the U.S.
    The Oklahoma House passed a bill this week to further cut public schools after lawmakers failed to reach a deal on tax increases that would have given teachers a $5,000 pay raise.
    

