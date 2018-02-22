Missouri State Police No Longer Field Test Suspected Drugs

State police in Missouri no longer conduct field tests on suspected drugs, because of the potential dangers of handling opiods that can be absorbed through the skin. Even a minute amount of the most potent drugs can cause violent illness or death.

For decades, officers have put suspected drugs in liquid-filled vials. If the liquid turns a certain color, it's supposed to confirm the presence of cocaine, heroin or other narcotics. Now police are instead sending suspected drugs to crime laboratories.

Field testing has also been banned by the DEA, state police in Oregon, Arizona, and and several big-city departments, including New York and Houston.



