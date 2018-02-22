Missouri State Police No Longer Field Test Suspected Drugs

State police in Missouri no longer conduct field tests on suspected drugs, because of the potential dangers of handling opiods that can be absorbed through the skin. Even a minute amount of the most potent drugs can cause violent illness or death.
For decades, officers have put suspected drugs in liquid-filled vials. If the liquid turns a certain color, it's supposed to confirm the presence of cocaine, heroin or other narcotics. Now police are instead sending suspected drugs to crime laboratories.
Field testing has also been banned by the DEA, state police in Oregon, Arizona, and and several big-city departments, including New York and Houston.
"The concern is the use of heroin and fentanyl and other illicit opioids is going to increase."More >>
"The concern is the use of heroin and fentanyl and other illicit opioids is going to increase."More >>
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.More >>
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.More >>
Keith Vohden has been living in a nice apartment in Joplin, since he moved in last November. But for the last few months, his belongings have been stuck in limbo.More >>
Keith Vohden has been living in a nice apartment in Joplin, since he moved in last November. But for the last few months, his belongings have been stuck in limbo.More >>
It’s a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer.More >>
It’s a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer.More >>