Pittsburg Ballpark Gets a Facelift, Old Turf Giveaway

Pittsburg officials say it's considered one of the premier baseball stadiums in the region and now it has a new look.

Crews installed new synthetic turf at Jaycee Ballpark. It's part of a larger improvement project that began in December (2017). Other improvements made at the ballpark include a new scoreboard, new canopy, improved lighting over the grandstands, brick façade work, tuck-pointing and more. Officials say they're also planning to put in a new backstop netting, backstop padding, dugout fronts, dugout gates and fencing in bullpen areas, in addition to painting and tuck-pointing.

City of Pittsburg Director of Parks & Recreating Kim Vogel says the much-needed improvements are vital to maintaining a quality recreational facility for the thousands of fans who visit the baseball field on an annual basis. "Aside from being home to the Pittsburg Dragons and St. Mary's-Colgan Panthers, this facility hosts 250 – 300 ball games annually, attracting 20,000 – 25,000 visitors each year," says Vogel. "It is important that we keep the tradition of great baseball alive in our community."

According to the city, the ballpark was built in the early 1940's and hosted countless baseball tournaments over the years. It was once home to teams like the 1946 Pittsburg Browns, a Class D farm club of the St. Louis Browns. They say in addition to its historic and cultural significance, the ball field offers a unique tourism draw.

Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Devin Gorman says sporting facilities like Jaycee Ballpark provide a significant economic benefit to Pittsburg and the surrounding communities. "We are fortunate to have a premier facility like Jaycee Ballpark in Pittsburg," says Gorman. It allows us to host a variety of baseball tournaments throughout the year, which bring thousands of visitors to our area from across the United States. The economic impact generated from Jaycee is both substantial and impactful."

Officials say work on Jaycee Ballpark is scheduled to be finished this spring, in time for baseball season.

Funding for the project comes from the City's Jaycee Ballpark maintenance reserves, a lease purchase from the City's sales tax capital outlay fund, and private donations.

If you're interested in owning some of the old field turf, the city is having a give-away.

Approximately 43 rolls of the used field turf is being given away to the public on a first-call, first served basis, by appointment only. The rolls of turf vary in size from 9 ft. – 13 ft. wide by 35 ft. – 55 ft. long. These large rolls require a trailer to transport and City staff will help load. There is a 5-roll limit per person. Anyone interested in the turf can schedule pick up by calling Kim Vogel at (620) 230-5538 or Toby Book at (620) 230-5506.