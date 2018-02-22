Mo-Kan Baked Potato Dance - March 2

On March 2, Friday, the Mo-Kan Square Dancers are having their Baked Potato Dance with Jay Wright calling. This will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada. Admission is $5 per adult dancer and $3 per youth dancer. All dancers and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226, or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.
"The concern is the use of heroin and fentanyl and other illicit opioids is going to increase."More >>
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.More >>
Keith Vohden has been living in a nice apartment in Joplin, since he moved in last November. But for the last few months, his belongings have been stuck in limbo.More >>
SUBJECT: Sperry-Galligar Audubon Program: "From Black-footed Ferrets to Bobwhite Quail: Audubon of Kansas Conservation Advocacy and Sanctuaries" Ron Klataske, Executive Director of Audubon of Kansas, will talk about efforts to reintroduce the Black-footed Ferret in Kansas at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting, Thursday, February 22, 2018, 7:00 P.M., Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg, KS. The Black-footed Ferret, now on the endangered species list, ...More >>
The City of Joplin invites the public to discuss two upcoming neighborhood projects in the tornado recovery area. The first public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21st from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Joplin Public Library (1901 East 20th Street). Officials say the discussion and exhibits will focus on the area of 20th to 26th Streets and Main to Indiana Avenue. The second public meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22nd from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blendville Christian...More >>
Boy Scouts in Galena(KS) are going to have a Pancake Feed on Saturday, February 23, 2018, 7am to 10 am at the Galena Masonic Lodge Hall. Pancake, Orange Juice, Coffee for a Donation to be used for Boy Scout Troop 66 activities. Michael Clyburn Committee Chairman BSA Troop 66More >>
Don't miss Joplin's Biggest Indoor Yard Sale! This bargain hunter's paradise starts at 6 am on Saturday, February 24, at the Jack Lawton Webb Convention Center. This is a one day event with over 90 booths with things to see and buy! Early Bird admission is $5 from 6-7am and Regular admission is $2 after 7am. https://www.facebook.com/events/144066856260935/More >>
A free concert!
Kim Douglas and Cedar Creek Crossing
Saturday, February 24th at 6:30 p.m.
Town Hall, 201 S Main
Yates Center, KsMore >>
