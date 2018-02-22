Quantcast

Mo-Kan Baked Potato Dance - March 2 - KOAM TV 7

Mo-Kan Baked Potato Dance - March 2

Updated:

On March 2, Friday, the Mo-Kan Square Dancers are having their Baked Potato Dance with Jay Wright calling. This will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada. Admission is $5 per adult dancer and $3 per youth dancer. All dancers and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226, or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pittsburg Ballpark Gets a Facelift, Old Turf Giveaway

    Pittsburg Ballpark Gets a Facelift, Old Turf Giveaway

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-02-22 17:18:34 GMT
    Pittsburg officials say it's considered one of the premier baseball stadiums in the region and now it has a new look. Crews installed new synthetic turf at Jaycee Ballpark.  It's part of a larger improvement project that began in December (2017). Other improvements made at the ballpark include a new scoreboard, new canopy, improved lighting over the grandstands, brick façade work, tuck-pointing and more.  Officials say they're also planning to put in a new ...More >>
    Pittsburg officials say it's considered one of the premier baseball stadiums in the region and now it has a new look. Crews installed new synthetic turf at Jaycee Ballpark.  It's part of a larger improvement project that began in December (2017). Other improvements made at the ballpark include a new scoreboard, new canopy, improved lighting over the grandstands, brick façade work, tuck-pointing and more.  Officials say they're also planning to put in a new ...More >>

  • Missouri Proposal for More Drug Take Back Locations Could Have Positive and Negative Effects

    Missouri Proposal for More Drug Take Back Locations Could Have Positive and Negative Effects

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 7:22 PM EST2018-02-22 00:22:51 GMT

    "The concern is the use of heroin and fentanyl and other illicit opioids is going to increase."

    More >>

    "The concern is the use of heroin and fentanyl and other illicit opioids is going to increase."

    More >>

  • Clothes Collection Underway for Dress to Impress Event; Business & Career Wear for MSSU Students

    Clothes Collection Underway for Dress to Impress Event; Business & Career Wear for MSSU Students

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-02-21 23:41:27 GMT

    People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.           

    More >>

    People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.           

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Pittsburg Events - Week of Feb 19 - 24

    Pittsburg Events - Week of Feb 19 - 24

    Friday, February 16 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-02-16 22:15:43 GMT
    Monday, February 19: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am – 5:30 pm, at Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St., Pittsburg, KS. This camp offers fun, games, exercise and much more for kids attending kindergarten – eighth grade during the school year. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310. Tuesday, February 20: Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park Groundbreaking, 2:00 pm, at Schlanger Park, 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg, KS. The co...More >>
    Monday, February 19: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am – 5:30 pm, at Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St., Pittsburg, KS. This camp offers fun, games, exercise and much more for kids attending kindergarten – eighth grade during the school year. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310. Tuesday, February 20: Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park Groundbreaking, 2:00 pm, at Schlanger Park, 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg, KS. The co...More >>

  • PSU Theatre "Noises Off" - Feb 22

    PSU Theatre "Noises Off" - Feb 22

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-02-20 23:40:44 GMT
    7:30 p.m. PSU Theatre presents "Noises Off" at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. - feb 22More >>
    7:30 p.m. PSU Theatre presents "Noises Off" at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. - feb 22More >>

  • Black-footed Fetter Audubon Program - Feb 22

    Black-footed Fetter Audubon Program - Feb 22

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 12:06 PM EST2018-02-14 17:06:34 GMT

    SUBJECT: Sperry-Galligar Audubon Program: "From Black-footed Ferrets to Bobwhite Quail: Audubon of Kansas Conservation Advocacy and Sanctuaries" Ron Klataske, Executive Director of Audubon of Kansas, will talk about efforts to reintroduce the Black-footed Ferret in Kansas at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting, Thursday, February 22, 2018, 7:00 P.M., Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg, KS. The Black-footed Ferret, now on the endangered species list, ...

    More >>

    SUBJECT: Sperry-Galligar Audubon Program: "From Black-footed Ferrets to Bobwhite Quail: Audubon of Kansas Conservation Advocacy and Sanctuaries" Ron Klataske, Executive Director of Audubon of Kansas, will talk about efforts to reintroduce the Black-footed Ferret in Kansas at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting, Thursday, February 22, 2018, 7:00 P.M., Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg, KS. The Black-footed Ferret, now on the endangered species list, ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.